The Spanish government has confirmed that the board of National Heritage assumed the payment of compensation to the crew of the yacht Fortuna, which former king Juan Carlos gave up in 2013.

This confirmation came in response to a question raised in the Senate by Carles Mulet of the Compromis political grouping in Valencia. He had asked for an explanation regarding the cost of the “unfair dismissal” of the ten crew. National Heritage met the cost – 1,235,441 euros.

When the yacht was given up, there was a royal decree to this effect. As a result, the contract which National Heritage had with a company – Unión Naval Valencia – was terminated. The severance pay was made with a loan from the ministry for the presidency to National Heritage. This was from the contingency fund in the 2013 budget.