The treatment of corona patients is a challenge for clinical staff worldwide. © Alvaro Barrientos/dpa

Madrid – According to the government, Spain has passed the peak of the current corona wave, which was mainly triggered by the omicron variant. “Everything indicates that the curve of infections is falling,” Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday. “The decline in the numbers is getting stronger every day,” added the minister, but at the same time urged caution.

The seven-day incidence in the popular holiday destination has fallen by more than 300 points to 1335 since its peak on Monday last week. The pressure on the healthcare system also eased somewhat. Within a week, the occupancy of all hospital beds with corona patients fell from 15.2 percent to 14.8 percent and that of beds in intensive care units fell from 23.3 percent to 22.1 percent. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 1,100 other deaths related to Corona were registered in the same period.

Most of those infected show no or only mild symptoms of the disease. A total of 1.48 million infections have been registered in the past two weeks. Of these, only 266,000 developed clear signs of illness, wrote the newspaper “La Vanguardia”. Spain has a comparatively high vaccination rate. More than 80 percent have been vaccinated twice and are therefore basic immunized. 43 percent received a third vaccination.

Some of the autonomous communities in Spain, which roughly correspond to German federal states, are now relaxing corona protection measures. For example, Catalonia lifted the 3G rule for entering many indoor public spaces and limits on the occupancy of restaurants and other venues or the maximum number of participants in gatherings. The nightlife remained closed for the time being. (dpa)