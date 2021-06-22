The Spanish government is beckoning to reconciliation with Catalonia by informing that it will pardon the 9 Catalan separatist leaders arrested for attempted secession in 2017. The announcement was made by the country’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, on Monday (21.jun.2021 ), in Barcelona. The information is from the the country.

“Tomorrow [3ª feira], in the constitutional spirit of concord, I will propose to the council of ministers that they grant pardon to the condemned, and in a few days they will be free”, said Sánchez.

“The fundamental reason for pardons is their usefulness for coexistence. (…) With this act, we removed nine people from prison, but we symbolically added millions and millions of people to coexistence“, he completed.

Protesters protesting at the time of the announcement, however, were not satisfied with the nod of reconciliation. They demand amnesty for the prisoners, which would imply the erasure of the crimes they were convicted of, and the independence of the region.

The granting of pardon was previously rejected by the Supreme Court, in addition to not having the support of the majority of the population. A survey by the Ipsos Institute revealed that 53% of Spanish citizens are against it, while 68% of Catalans are in favour.

The opposition to the government in Madrid accuses Sánchez of adopting the measure now in order to remain in power.

The official decision must be taken at a meeting that should take place later this week.

