The Spanish government and human rights ombudsman announced two separate investigations on Sunday after signals that the government had been spying on sympathizers of the Catalan separatist movement. This is reported by Spanish media. Between 2017 and 2020, more than 60 MPs, politicians, lawyers and activists were said to have been monitored through Israeli company NSO’s controversial Pegasus software, Canada’s digital human rights group revealed. Citizen Lab earlier this week.

With the spy software, which installs itself via innocent-looking messages in, for example, SMS or WhatsApp, someone can remotely monitor someone else’s smartphone and view files, such as photos and e-mails. Pegasus can also eavesdrop on conversations and extract passwords.

According to the Spanish ombudsman, the software “may have been used inappropriately”. As a result, ‘fundamental rights’, including privacy, may have been harmed. The government is not aware of any harm for the time being. She has “a clear conscience and nothing to hide”, General Affairs Minister Felix Bolaños said on Sunday, and that is the reason, according to him, to open an investigation into the allegations. The national intelligence service CNI, among others, will be examined internally.

Bolaños’ Catalan counterpart Laura Vilagrà is not satisfied with this. She finds the promises “inadequate, vague, not very concrete and with uncertain results” and she demands that those responsible be identified and fired. According to Catalan leader Pere Aragones, confidence in Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s national government is “minimal” at the moment. In the coming days he will demand answers, he says in an interview with El Pais†

Tense relationships

The issue is a delicate one for Sánchez’s minority cabinet, which relies on the support of the Basque and Catalan independence parties to carry out its policies. The Catalan rulers have been embroiled in a conflict with the central government in Madrid for years. In the fall of 2017, despite being banned by the Constitutional Court, the separatists organized a referendum on self-determination. They then unilaterally (and in vain) declared the region’s independence. The cyber espionage is said to have taken place in the aftermath of those events.

Since 2020, the separatists and ‘Madrid’ have been sitting around the table again and tensions have been reduced significantly. Last year, the Sanchez government pardoned nine Catalan separatists in hopes of political support in return.