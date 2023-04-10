Rahm was four strokes ahead of Americans Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. He won his second major tournament after winning the US Open in 2021.

Rahm started the final round of the Masters as number two. He had two strokes more than American Brooks Koepka after completing the third round earlier on Sunday.

Strong winds and heavy rain plagued The Masters this year. Due to numerous interruptions, the players were unable to complete the third round on Saturday. That only happened on Sunday. Koepka and Rahm then had to complete twelve holes.

Rahm succeeds Scottie Scheffler who won the Masters for the first time in his career last year.

