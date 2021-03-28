Passengers walk through the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

The revision of the figures of the Quarterly National Accounts, published by the INE this week, shows significant changes with respect to the provisional figures known at the end of January. GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 has been revised downward, from an initial 0.4% to zero growth. The recovery, therefore, came to a complete halt in the final stretch of the year. However, this decline has been offset by a revision in the opposite direction of growth in the third quarter, from an initial 16.4% to 17.1%, so that the net effect is a drop in GDP as a whole of the year slightly softer than initially estimated: 10.8%, compared to 11%.

The cut in the fourth quarter came from lower growth in domestic demand. Private consumption stagnated, and the advance of public consumption was less intense than initially estimated. Investment in equipment experienced a slight advance, and the sharp drop in investment in construction shown by the provisional figures has eased notably, thus correcting an apparent mismatch between the initial result and the more favorable evolution of the indicators related to the sector, such as the consumption of cement or those affiliated with Social Security.

Another initially anomalous result that has been corrected in this second estimate has been the growth of activity in commerce, hotels and transport, from a surprising initial 3% to a more credible 0.1%. The revision of growth in the industrial sector, in this case upward, also fits more with expectations.

In any case, the great results for the year as a whole, tenth above, tenth below, remain unchanged: strong concentration of the impact of the crisis in commercial, transport and hospitality services, as well as in artistic and recreational activities, which suffered a drop in Gross Value Added (GVA) of 24.4%, and a much more moderate impact on the manufacturing industry, which also recovered 87% of the lost GVA in the second half of the year, compared to only 45% in the most affected services.

The GDP growth forecasts for 2021 will not be practically affected by the results of this review. The available information points to a relapse in the first trimester. The strong job losses and the decrease in the number of companies registered in February in the hospitality industry are of particular concern. The time that companies could endure in this situation had a limit, and possibly that limit has already arrived. With very gloomy prospects given the new worsening of the contagion figures and a lost Easter, hopes regarding the capacity of the direct aid plan to stop the bleeding are contained. We must start thinking about an ambitious training plan to recycle the labor force expelled from the sectors most affected by the crisis, mostly low-skilled, with an eye on the specialties that will be most in demand within the Next Generation investment programs.

Thus, the forecasts for 2021 have been revised downwards in a general way, both by private institutions and, more recently, by the Bank of Spain. The latter points in its central scenario to a decrease in GDP of 0.4% in the first quarter, a figure identical to that expected by the consensus of analysts prepared by Funcas, and has lowered its forecast for the year as a whole to 6% , a result also very close to the 5.9% expected by private analysts.

In any case, the uncertainty is extraordinary, and the discourse that has been maintained in recent months is still in force: this year’s economic growth, and the degree of structural deterioration suffered by the economy, will be determined fundamentally by the behavior of tourism during the summer season, which in turn will be conditioned by progress in vaccination.

Balance of trade The total trade surplus in 2020 fell 55% compared to 2019 due to an unprecedented fall in the tourism balance of more than 37,000 million (-80%), which more than offset the improvement of more than 17,000 million registered in the balance of goods , derived in part from the fall in the price of oil, and in part from a fall in imports greater than that of exports. The income balance also showed a slight improvement, totally insufficient to compensate for the collapse of the trade balance. As a consequence, the current account surplus fell by more than 19,000 million euros, equivalent to 72%.

Maria Jesus Fernandez is a senior economist at Funcas.