Residents of the Autonomous Community of Galicia may be obliged to be vaccinated against coronavirus infection, the TV channel reports LaSexta…

It is noted that the regional authorities must make an appropriate decision in the near future. Within the framework of this initiative, a fine will be provided for an unjustified refusal to vaccinate; violators will have to pay from 1 thousand to 3 thousand euros.

According to Spanish journalists, in some cases, the sanction can reach 60 thousand euros.

As of February 23, in Spain, the total number of infected patients reached 3,153,971, with 67,636 people becoming victims of the coronavirus.

Earlier, the humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières accused the European Union of denying equal access to vaccines against COVID-19.