The frigate, Reina Sofía, belonging to the Marina Española (Spanish Navy) will be arriving at Motril port on Wednesday.

The reason for the visit is to commemorate the 450 anniversary of the Battle of Lepanto and this will be the first time that this warship has ever docked in Motril Port.

The Battle of Lepanto was a naval engagement in the Gulf of Patras on the 7th of October, 1571 that imposed a decisive check on Ottoman expansion.

This military enterprise consisted of a Holy league coaltion of catholic states, organized by Pope Pius V, formed mainly by Spanish warships (mostly galleys) and Italian states such as the Venetian Republic.

It was the last Western sea battle dominated by oar-powered warships. After this battle, galleons largely replaced galleys as the backbone of Spanish seapower.

Anyway, enough briny history! Whilst docked the ship will have open days when members of the public can go aboard and visit the ship. Obviously, because of the ongoing health restrictions, groups will be small in number. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

The ship will remain docked in Motril until Friday. On the day of arrival, Wednesday, the ship will accept visits between 16.00h and 19.00h. Thursday morning visits will be between 10.00h and 13.00h but for school visits and then opened to the general public again in the up to 19.00h in the evening.

On the 8th commemorative acts will take place in Granada. Once they have concluded the frigate will weigh anchor and bugger off.

The Queen Sofía frigate was laid down in October 1987, launched in July 1989, and then commissioned in October 1990.

Reina Sofía (F-84), based on the US Perry or FFG-7 design, is named after Queen Sofía of Spain and has a ship’s crew of 200 men & women.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)