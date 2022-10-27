An Italian man has stabbed five people in a supermarket on the outskirts of Milan on Thursday, of whom one has died and three are seriously injured. Among the injured is the Spanish soccer player from Monza Pablo Marí Villar, who has been transferred to a hospital, is conscious and his condition is not serious.

The attack has occurred in the northern town of Assago, on the outskirts of Milan and the author, a 46-year-old man who, according to local media, suffers from psychiatric disorders, has been detained by the police. The attacker grabbed a knife from the shelves of a Carrefour supermarket located inside a shopping center at around 6:30 p.m., and began stabbing people around him with it. He injured five of them. Another person, a supermarket worker, injured in the chest and abdomen, has died on the way to hospital

One of the injured is the 29-year-old Valencian defender, on loan from Arsenal this season to Monza, owned by Silvio Berlusconi, where he arrived a few months ago after a season at Udinese. According to the Ansa agency, he has been transferred by helicopter to the Niguarda hospital in Milan, where the club’s CEO, Adriano Galliani, and the coach, Raffaelle Palladino, have arrived. The club’s Twitter account dedicates a few words of closeness from Galliani: “Dear Pablo, we are all here with you and your family, we love you, continue fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will recover soon”. The soccer player was shopping with his partner and his son when he was attacked. “It’s incredible, he was walking when a madman started attacking people in the mall,” he explained to Il Corriere della Sera Adriano Galliani, who has spoken by phone with the player.

At the moment more details of the event are unknown, but according to the first reconstructions collected by the local media, the man chose his victims at random, for no apparent reason and other supermarket customers managed to stop him before he attacked more people. Investigators continue to work to clarify the facts and for the moment they have ruled out the hypothesis of a terrorist attack.

Some witnesses to the assault have reported to the media the moments of panic that were experienced in the mall. “We were at the bar and we thought it was a robbery because we saw some boys and a lady running, then we saw more and more people with astonished faces and we realized that something serious had happened,” a young woman told the Ansa Agency. “At one point, the waitress started talking about firearms, so she very kindly lowered the blind and hid us inside it, because she didn’t understand what was going on either. We stayed in the back of the bar as we watched the rest of the restaurant close up and hide people inside.” And she explained that shortly after, a Carrefour employee who had witnessed the attacks entered the premises. “She did not speak of weapons but only of a madman,” she has pointed out. And she has added: “she was upset. Shortly after, we saw people running away and we left too, we left while the public address of the mall called for urgent medical assistance and we moved away as fast as we could.

La Gazzetta dello Sport picked up these words from the Spanish soccer player: “I was lucky because I saw a person die in front of me. I was in the stroller with my baby and felt excruciating pain in my back. After that I saw this man stab a person in the throat, right in front of me. I’m fine, I’ll be on the pitch on Monday”.

