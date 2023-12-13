Barcelona players are banned from showering at the stadium to save water

Spanish football players were banned from showering at the stadium due to the drought. This is reported by Mundo Deportivo.

In order to save water, the Catalan leadership has introduced a ban on the use of showers in all sports facilities. The restriction also affected players from Barcelona, ​​Girona and Espanyol.

“If the team wants to continue watering the turf on their pitches, they will have to compensate for these water costs and not take a shower,” said Catalan Minister for Climate, Food and Agriculture David Mascourt.

