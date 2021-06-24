Madrid (AFP)

The Spanish Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced that the government had approved the “natural return” of mass attendance to the Spanish football and basketball stadiums.

Darias said after a cabinet meeting: We will cancel Article 15-2 of the new normal situation law, this article was related to the attendance of the public in professional football stadiums and the professional basketball tournament.

She added, “We will therefore return to normal in terms of crowd flow, which means that there will therefore be an audience during the resumption of the football and basketball season next August, at a time when the 2020-2021 season ended behind closed doors in most stadiums.”

Only some rare stadiums (Villarreal and Valencia in football in particular), were able to host fans during the last two stages of the Spanish League in mid-May.

And she added that the return of the fans to the stadiums will be as before, organized by the competent independent regions, which will have to determine the attendance for each match.

This means that some stadiums, especially in northern Spain where the epidemic is still present, can still apply certain restrictions when the season resumes.

And the president of the Spanish International League, Javier Tebas, announced last week that the association that manages professional football in Spain, hopes to host matches with an audience of up to 70% of the capacity of the stadiums.

The return of fans is a great issue for professional clubs, which have suffered greatly from a lack of revenue from ticket incomes since the beginning of the “Covid-19” epidemic, and most of them have just launched subscription campaigns for the 2021-2022 season.

And the Spanish media indicated that football clubs that own large stadiums and are very popular among their fans, are the most affected by the absence of the public, such as Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville and Valencia, whose revenues have decreased by approximately 30% of ticket revenues.

Spain, where the health situation is clearly improving, is preparing to cancel the placement of masks in public places in the open air, as of June 26.