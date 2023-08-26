Spanish Football Federation responds to Fifa after Luis Rubiales sanction

The Royal Spanish Football Federation informs that, this morning, it has received notification of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission of provisional suspension of Mr. President, Luis Rubiales Bejarwhile the disciplinary file is being processed.

“In accordance with the provisions of the RFEF Statutes, the Vice President attached to the Presidency, Pedro Rocha Junco, assumes the interim presidency during this period.” says the statement.

And he added: “Luis Rubiales has stated that he will legally defend himself in the competent bodies, he fully trusts the FIFA instances and reiterates that, in this way, he is given the opportunity to begin his defense so that the truth prevails and it is demonstrated her complete innocence.”