The board members met on Monday for emergency consultations about the cross-border behavior of the chairman of the association around the final of the World Cup football. After six hours of deliberation, they called on president Luis Rubiales to resign. In a statement, the Spanish federation says that Rubiales has “seriously damaged the image of Spanish football” with “his unacceptable behavior”.

After Spain won the World Cup final, Rubiales grabbed attacker Jennifer Hermoso’s head at the award ceremony and kissed her on the mouth unsolicited. Moments before, he had grabbed his crotch during the game. His behavior has caused a stir, in Spain and abroad. On Monday, protesters again took to the streets to demand his resignation and support for Hermoso.

The Spanish Football Federation has committed to carrying out a “deep organizational restructuring” in strategic positions following the events. FIFA suspended Rubiales this weekend for an initial 90 days. So far he refuses to leave.