The president of the Spanish Football Association Luis Rubiales will resign after his controversial kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso during the ceremony after the final of the Women’s World Cup. He said this on Sunday during the BBC programme Piers Morgan Uncensored.

During the interview, Rubiales said: “I can no longer continue my work.” According to the BBC, he has also resigned as vice-chairman of UEFA’s executive committee. “After the swift suspension by FIFA, plus the rest of the ongoing proceedings against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position,” Rubiales’ statement said.

He has thus responded to the request of the RFEF football association to resign from his position. After the kiss there was a large-scale commotion. Rubiales insisted that Hermoso had consented to the kiss, while the football star said that was not the case. She filed a legal complaint against him on Tuesday.

Boiling point

Tensions within Spanish women’s football reached a boiling point after the kiss. Rubiales was suspended by FIFA two weeks ago and national coach Jorge Vilda, who had long been accused of inappropriate behavior and continued to openly support Rubiales, was fired this week.

Rubiales took no responsibility for his behavior after the kiss. In the week after the event, he said at a press conference that he was the victim of “a witch hunt and ‘fake feminism’.”

The official complaint that Hermoso filed against him on Tuesday was necessary for the Spanish Public Prosecution Service to take action against Rubiales. If convicted of sexual assault, Rubiales faces a prison sentence of one to four years. Because the incident took place in Australia, the Supreme Court is considering the case.