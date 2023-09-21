On strike after the forced kiss on the player Jenni Hermoso after the final of the Women’s World Cup, the majority of the Spanish team players agreed to return to the team after an agreement with the Federation and the Spanish Government. This decision comes on the same day that the Federation announced the dismissal of its general secretary, Andreu Camps, and before the Nations League match that Spain will play against Sweden.

The majority of the Spanish international players, on strike since the Rubiales affair, agreed, on Wednesday, September 20, to rejoin the national team to face Sweden in the Nations League, after an agreement with the Federation and the Government.

“We have reached a series of agreements that will be drafted and signed tomorrow by the Federation and the Higher Sports Council,” the president of the Higher Sports Council, Víctor Francos, told the press after negotiations that lasted until the early hours of the morning.

“Of the 23 players called up, two requested the possibility of leaving the training camp for reasons (…) of personal discomfort,” Francos added. The Government representative did not reveal the names, but stressed that they will not be subject to sanctions, contrary to what was previously announced.

“The players expressed their concern to us about the need to make profound changes within the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation) and the Federation promised that these changes would occur immediately,” declared the official, who affirmed that the agreement plans to develop Spanish legislation on “gender policies, advances in equal pay, in the structures of sport and specifically women’s football.”

Dismissal of Camps and appointment of the Spanish team for both men’s and women’s football

His statements came the same day that The RFEF announced the dismissal of the until now general secretary of the institution, Andreu Camps, Rubiales’ right hand man, and whose departure the players had demanded. He will be replaced in office by the director of the presidential committee of the Federation, Elvira Andrés.

During the day, the RFEF made another important announcement. The brand of the Spanish team will now refer to both men’s and women’s football. Until now, the women’s team was designated as “women’s soccer.” The entity wanted to underline with this news “a change in concept and the recognition that football is football, no matter who practices it,” said the president of the Federation’s managing committee, Pedro Rocha.

Spain’s new coach, Montse Tomé, surprised this Monday by calling fifteen world champions and other players for the matches against Sweden and Switzerland who had asked not to be called up until profound changes occurred within the Federation of Soccer.

After the scandal of the forced kiss during the World Cup in Australia, the soccer players considered that Rubiales’ resignation and the dismissal of coach Jorge Vilda were insufficient. On Tuesday, the summoned players finally responded to the national team’s call, although they stated that they did not want to play again until there was a total renewal of their Federation.

According to Spanish sports legislation, players who refused the call risked receiving sanctions: fines of up to 30,000 euros and suspension of their license for a period of up to five years.

“Intimidate and threaten”

Asked by a journalist if she was “happy” to be on the team, goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez responded “no”, confirming that the forwards were returning against their will, due to possible sanctions.

Not summoned by Montse Tomé “to protect her”, Jenni Hermoso had accused the Spanish Federation of “intimidating and threatening” the world champions.

The latter received the support of their future adversaries. “If they feel they have to boycott for something to happen, it is clear that we support them,” said Swedish international Filippa Angeldahl.

“The RFEF has no right to deprive Spain of its women’s team, and even less so after winning a World Cup,” declared the Spanish Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, on Tuesday, demanding that the Spanish Federation be “a place of security.” , competitiveness and professionalism”.

Spain is scheduled to face Sweden on Friday and Switzerland on September 26 in the Nations League, a qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and is scheduled to fly to Sweden on Thursday.

*Article adapted from its original in French

With AFP