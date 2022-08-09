The Food Awards of Spain recognize the work carried out by companies and professionals who have distinguished themselves by producing, offering and disseminating quality Spanish food and have contributed to the development of the food sector in a sustainable and efficient manner. Among the winners in the 2021 edition, a charming establishment in the Region of Murcia has been chosen from more than 100 applications. For the deliberations, the MAPA (Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food) has had a jury made up of personalities with experience and knowledge of the sector.

Among the awards in the different modalities, the restaurant El Olivar, in Moratalla, stands out in the Restoration category. This establishment, owned by Fernando Firo Martínez Vázquez Parga, has two Repsol Suns and is the headquarters of the Friends of Virgin Olive Oil Brotherhood. It has defined more than 50 cooking techniques based on the use of extra virgin olive oil and produces and packages Flor de Cuquillo monovarietal oil, as a commitment to local produce.

Free ‘app’ about oil



Local products take center stage in the kitchen of this establishment and it has developed new techniques (edible paper) and ingredients (elaborines), the result of R&D work in collaboration with different universities. His elaborations, recipes and works are published in different books and he has created a free bilingual ‘app’ (Spanish and English) with information on the culture and terminology of extra virgin olive oil (GastrOleum).

In other categories, the winners are: Agropal Sociedad Cooperativa Limitada, from Palencia, in Food Industry; Suerte Ampanera, from Colmenar Viejo (Madrid), in Organic Production; García de la Cruz Oils, from Madridejos (Toledo), in Food Industrialization; Gambanatural de España, S.LNoray Seafood, SL, from Medina del Campo (Valladolid), in Fishing and Aquaculture Production; ‘En Clave Turismo’, by Radio Exterior de España, in Communication; Ramón do Casar Nobre 2020, from the Ribeiro Denomination of Origin, as the best wine; Jamones Aljomar, SA, from Guijuelo (Salamanca), best ham; and extraordinary award to Hospitality in Spain and in a particular way to the beach bars.