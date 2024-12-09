On the table there is a proposal to reduce fishing business days that puts 17,000 jobs at risk
Key days for the Spanish fishing sector. During this Monday and Tuesday, December 9 and 10, the fishing quotas in the different European fishing grounds are decided in Brussels. The proposal that exists for the Mediterranean has taken fishermen out of the sea,…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Spanish #fishermen #demonstrate #Brussels #cuts #fishing #quotas
Leave a Reply