Countries are fictions: motley, fascinating and terrible sets of fictions, derived from the obsessions of the tribe, which serve us to invent identities and anchor ourselves to a land, a few values ​​and a few myths; to divide us from each other and draw non-existent limits in seas, rivers or mountains; to make us feel unique and build idiosyncrasies of which we feel proud —more than ever, in the World Cups or the Olympics— or with which we make fun of our neighbors or enemies. Huge and runaway fantasies that we assume to be real and have been the cause of endless conflicts, wars, massacres and holocausts.

As much as in recent centuries we have managed to agglutinate regional particularities into more or less uniform groups —modern nations—, we remain determined to sacralize these ferocious tools of difference: the us irremediably presupposes a they, a vague set of adversaries or rivals—the barbarians who are always on the lookout and patiently waiting as in Cavafy’s poem or Coetzee’s novel—to remind us of who we are or who we want to be. In this way we invent direct heirs of a varied set of peoples —many of them in conflict with each other— that inhabited Mesoamerica 500 years ago, and we also invent that the current Spaniards are direct successors of the vast empire of Charles I of Habsburg, where they never sunset.

Fictions, I insist, necessary to articulate stories and spaces of resistance or power. That they are does not imply, however, that they do not have consequences and do not give life to contemporary problems. Assuming ourselves as victims or executioners fixes, above all, the position that we want to represent in the present: the dark territory of the past can be invoked, after all, at the whim or interpretation of each one. Foreigners -individuals or groups- have always been scapegoats to justify invasions, rudeness, battles with weapons or speeches. It does nothing for Donald Trump to use us, his fiction of Mexicans — rapists and murderers — to arouse the fear or resentment of those who would vote for him.

Since the 16th century, when for a short time it was the most powerful empire on the planet, Spain has become an inexhaustible source of fantasies on the part of its rivals in colonization. The black legend he painted them as ruthless ruffians: perhaps they were, but no less so than those who caricatured them as such. When it was already a faded power, in the 19th century, Europe reinvented it with more benevolence: an extreme of exoticism, decadence and lust where Don Juan or Carmen could be placed. Finally, in the mid-20th century, it became the laboratory of the end times: the flask where the brutality of World War II was first rehearsed.

Since independence, Mexico has also invented a Spain for itself: first, to distinguish ourselves from the former colonial masters and acquire our own identity; then, to make fun of his stubbornness and his literalness; and, then, to attribute, if possible, all our present ills to its most violent—there is no doubt about it—armed and spiritual colonization. With certain recurrence, we return to them as ancient enemies: a resource as worn as it is effective.

Spain, in turn, has not stopped creating fictions of itself, of which it continues to promote the right and ultra-right Vox style, as civilizers of America, which they already assume is an integral and modern part of that Europe that for centuries the disdained The anachronistic Spanish pride is, in this case, the least of it: it must be recognized that, in the last scuffle with the Mexican Government, Spain —the real Spain or, in other words, the Government of Pedro Sánchez— has not committed any offense against Mexico. All our arguments are from the past, from the remote soldiers of Cortés to the no less brutal years of neoliberalism.

Undoubtedly, a few Spanish companies took full advantage of deregulation and the complicity of our political class to obtain immense —and disgraceful— profits, but so did American, British, French or Chinese conglomerates. On the other hand, the acidic demand for an apology for the conquest, a symbolic operation that has eased tensions elsewhere, here was intended rather to exacerbate them.

Paradoxically, we have invented a Spanish enemy where there was a natural ally on the left, perhaps because the left is what is of least interest now. The sequence of diplomatic grievances, to which the Spanish Government has responded prudently, can only be read as a constant distraction. The defenders of the pause insist that it is just a word, but presidential words are performative: even if they have no meaning in diplomatic language, they will stop flows, slow down dynamics, cool down some possibilities.

Fortunately, as opposed to political fictions, there are always realities: thousands and thousands of people —from individual lives— who will keep the path open between the two countries. We know that Spain is the second direct investor in Mexico, but I prefer to highlight the field that concerns me today: the thousands of students who cross from one shore to the other every year, who are educated and come into contact with their peers, who learn from their differences and build family, professional and cultural relationships that will not be put on pause. Another encouraging fact: in the last 10 years, researchers from UNAM and different Spanish universities have published some 4,000 academic articles in peer-reviewed journals, almost one a day.

Humans are fictional beings: we need these fantasies to survive and thrive. But, in the face of those that separate and distance us, we must replicate and reinforce those that unite us: those countless round trips across the Atlantic that, for 500 years, have been building another parallel and essential fantasy: brotherhood.

