French farmers, whose executive has shown their deep disagreement with the approval of the agreement, have several weeks manifesting against the agreement, denouncing its catastrophic effect on the sector. The stridency of the French sector, which usually blocks roads, can threaten outshine other countriesbut that does not mean they are silent. One of them is Spain, whose agricultural associations preparations have already begun to offer an institutional, civil and legal battle, at the national and European level, to achieve the common objective: knock down the agreement.

ABC has spoken with several of the most important agricultural associations of the country, and the position is clear: they are not going to give up so easily. They argue that the agreement is deeply harmful for the sector. The production conditions required in Europe are not not even remotely similar to which Mercosur producers must adhere. This, they argue, creates a situation of unfair competitionland they are willing to exhaust all avenues to force Brussels to back down, although they know that It won’t be easy.









National and European demonstrations

The Small Farmers Union (UPA) has no doubts: Brussels cares little about farmers, because has never taken them into account. They have been aware of the negotiations between the European Union and Mercosur for twenty-five years, and at no time has the Union sent them no report, neither negative nor positive, of the possible consequences of the agreement.

Together with Copa-Cogeca, the organization that brings together the largest lobby of agricultural associationsUPA organizes its protest calendar. He monday 16 A rally is planned at the gates of the European Council to express their disagreement, and affirm that in the coming months they will participate in more mobilizations, which will be announced as the days go by.

At the national level, everything will depend on the Ministry of Agriculture. The department headed by Luis Planas must, according to UPA, convey to them a position of transparency through agreement information. They must know what to expect, and they declare that if they do not get answers, they will organize nationwide mobilizations.

They know that the agreement has only taken its first steps, so they consider that It’s time to get together and press. “If the attitude is to continue defending the agreement and not take into account the agrarian organizations, demonstrations will be organized,” he declared. Jose Manuel Rochesecretary of international relations of UPA.

On the other hand, the Coordinator of Farmers and Ranchers Organizations (COAG) and the Agrarian Association of Young Farmers (Asaja), two of the majority agrarian organizations in Spain, have given one more step. In a joint action, they have called for an act of protest next December 16 in Madridbefore the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture, “to express their discomfort at the lack of effective responses to the many problems that Spanish farmers and ranchers are accumulating.”

Andoni Garciamember of COAG, affirms that “beyond the fact that the agreement has advanced, Parliament and the Governments they should reject it«. There are still countries with a ambiguous stance regarding the agreement with Mercosur. The votes of Germany, Poland and Italy, he says, will be key, as they can lead to a blocking minority that paralyzes the agreement. The requirements are from at least four states, which bring together the 36% of population of the Union. On the other hand, for it to be approved, at least 15 member states, with 65% of the EU population, have to say yes.

Demands on the European Union

AsajaCOAG’s partner in the active fight against the agreement, makes a direct request to Luis Planas, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, who has previously defended the agreement as “beneficial.” «We ask the minister to tell us What will the agreement benefit? to Spanish farmers and ranchers,” he declared. Juanjo AlvarezSecretary of Organization of Asaja.

They also refer to the mirror clausesthat is, the equal conditions that European farmers ask to be included in the agreement. These require that the product that is imported into a member state does so «in the same conditions than what we have imposed in production on our farmers and ranchers,” according to Minister Planas. Likewise, they demand that the government crash plan to alleviate the problem of production costs, a demand that has persisted since the beginning of this year.

Among other demands, Asaja asks for a direct aid plan for diminished productions with low prices, expanding the debate on the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and a new hydraulic policy with real investments to guarantee the sustainability of the agricultural sector. They will announce the calendar of demonstrations starting in January, but the president of Asaja, Pedro Baratoalready participated in a demonstration last Monday alongside the main agricultural representatives of Europe, raising their voices against the free trade agreement.

The same battle, on another terrain

The organization Rural SOSfor its part, has decided to distance itself from its sector colleagues. Although political pressure and demonstrations can do a lot for the cause, they consider that their fight is in the courts. The general secretary of the organization, Javier Poza, says that they are beginning a process to bring the matter of unfair competition to European justice.

Next to the law firm AccountaxSOS Rural is studying the possible legal avenues through which to file a claim, before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in case of unfair competition in any of the member states. They declare to be alert, in case it occurs any irregularity at a legal levelas a lack of rigor in the importation of goods outside the Union.

The process is still in preliminary phasebut they expect Accountax to present a technical-legal report on the different legal avenues that can be taken to take the agrarian battle to court. Starting in January or February, in Poza’s words, this report is expected to be ready.

Spanish agricultural organizations are not going to jump through hoops. Both at the institutional and legal levels, farmers’ representatives are clear that will offer opposition to prevent the historic agreement from coming to fruition. It is a joint fight, of all European professionals, but pressure at the national level is also necessary.