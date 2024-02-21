Spanish farmers collapsed the center of Madrid this Wednesday with 500 tractors, after two weeks of marches through different areas of the country, in what is the most important day of the mobilizations that are being carried out to protest the situation in the sector.

The agrarian march took place with the itineraries and conditions announced last Monday by the organizers, as reported by the Government Delegation in the Spanish capital.

In the agreement with the authorities, 500 tractors were allowed to enter the city, so the security forces prohibited access to another 150 who tried.

With all the farmers arriving from different parts of Spain already in the center of the capital, the planned demonstration began, which will conclude in front of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

In the well-known Puerta de Alcalá, in the heart of Madrid, several hundred participants gathered early in the day waiting for the organization to give the go-ahead to start the march.

Farmers' tractors as they pass through the Puerta de Alcalá, in Madrid.

Many of them They sounded horns, cowbells and displayed banners in which they ask for solutions for the countryside.

In statements to Efe, two of the tractor drivers explained that they arrived from the province of Cuenca (center) and regretted having encountered “many problems” in moving due to the impediments of the security agents.

“It cannot be that there are tractor drivers who have been on the road for two days” and that “then they arrive in Madrid and are not allowed to enter,” they denounced.

The column of tractors advanced slowly since traffic was not cut off in any streets, so the farmers decided to walk to the ministry.

Along the way, passers-by applauded the protesters and more than one came up to encourage them and share their demands.

Protests by farmers to denounce their conditions and the European agrarian policy, in the Plaza de la Independencia in Madrid.

Spanish farmers began their protests on February 6 with roadblocks and various tractor units. of platform 6F – which brings together individual protesters – and two days later the majority organizations joined.

Since then, dozens of marches and actions have also taken place in logistics and distribution centers to demand field protection measures, among which are a simplification of aid from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and guaranteeing fair income, while criticizing the entry of agricultural imports from third countries that do not meet European production requirements.

They demand, Luis Cortés, national coordinator of Unión de Uniones, explained to public television TVE, to be able to “pass production costs on the final price of the product, so as not to sell at a loss.”

“The same conditions with which Spanish farmers are forced to produce must be imposed on imported products,” said Cortés.

This Wednesday's rally was announced last Monday after agricultural organizations rejected a list of proposals with 18 points from the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, which the Union of Unions called “deception” and assured that “none of these measures are going to fix any of the problems” of the Spanish countryside.

Representatives of the unions have met with the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, who promised to defend in Brussels a simplification of the European Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), considered complex and too bureaucratic by the protesters.

Protests by farmers to denounce their conditions and the European agrarian policy, in the Plaza de la Independencia in Madrid.

Planas has also promised greater vigilance to ensure compliance with the food chain law, which seeks to avoid the collapse of the prices at which producers have to sell.

The farmers planned to protest this Wednesday also in other areas of the country, such as Murcia or Malaga, convened by the three main unions of

farmers and ranchers, Asaja, COAG and UPA.

AFP and EFE