Spanish farmers drove their tractors towards Madrid on Wednesday, demanding higher prices for their products, more government support and protection from unfair imports.

Local media reported that about 500 tractors had already moved towards the capital yesterday, Tuesday, but the police stopped them before they could reach the city center.

However, dozens of tractors arrived at the main Puerta de Alcalá square and disrupted traffic during the march organized by the Federation of Farmers' Unions. Protests also took place in Malaga, Murcia and Zaragoza on Wednesday.

Spanish farmers are demanding fair prices and a stronger position in the production process. Farmers also want to pass a tax cut on diesel used in the agricultural sector, impose stricter controls on imports from non-EU countries and reduce environmental and bureaucratic regulations in order to obtain agricultural aid from the European Union.

Spanish farmers continue their protests for the sixteenth day, despite concessions made by the leftist government. Last week, the government presented a package of 18 measures, including more precise supervision of food supply chains and imposing restrictions on imports from foreign markets.

Some farmers welcomed these measures as progress, but others described them as insufficient.