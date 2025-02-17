02/17/2025



Updated at 5:25 p.m.





The commercial deficit of Spain stood in the 40,275 million euros in the set of 2024, which represents a 0.7% decrease compared to the previous year, according to data published today by the Ministry of Economy. Specifically, exports increased 0.2%, to 384,465 million euros, and imports reached 424,741 million, 0.1% more. The Ministry of Economy has celebrated these data, which according to the department that Carlos Corps directs show “the robustness of the Spanish foreign sector against a complex international context.”

It is true that between 2019 and 2024 Spanish exports globally have increased by 24%, and the government boasts a lot of it, but it is also that most of this growth concentrated in the first two years after the pandemic. In 2022 foreign trade grew 23%but 2023 closed with a decrease of 1.4% and in 2024, as has already been advanced, exports barely increased 0.2%.

For Antonio Bonet, president of the Exporters Clubthese two years of stagnation are worrisome and indicative of a loss of competitiveness of Spanish companies in a context of growing labor, fiscal and energy costs. And Bonet fears what measures such as the reduction of the day that the government intends to further make export growth difficult.

In addition, inflation must be taken into account. “If we deduce the accumulated inflation in recent years, we would verify that our exports in volume or units have fallen into a significantly greater percentage,” says Bonet, which also takes the opportunity to denounce that the Ministry of Economy has stopped supplying the export data in volume.









Spain will pay tariffs in the US despite the deficit

To the difficulties experienced by our country’s foreign trade, of course, we must add the commercial war reopened by the president of the United States in his second term. As is known, Trump has proposed to balance the US trade balance with the EU through the tariffs, his “Favorite word”he said.

And Spain will be trapped in this war despite the fact that in our case there is a growing commercial deficit with the United States. In 2024 this deficit increased 7% to 10,013 million euros, after exports to that country 3.8%. With these figures in hand, reading that Trump’s tariffs will little affect Spain, but it is a kind of consolation prize.

From the Exporters Club they insist that the fall of Spanish exports to the US, which is one of the world’s largest markets, is Another indicator of the fall in competitiveness.

Another structural problem of the Spanish export sector – according to the Exporters Club – is its concentration in few operators, since 66 % of the total exported value corresponds to the 1,000 most important, a percentage that has remained stable during the last quarter of a century.

In addition, there is a danger that US tariffs to Europe – one of 25% on steel has been approved and there is another 20% in the loan, generally – acute the stagnation of the old continent. In its annual risk conference, which this year was held in Paris, the insurer COFACE He warned that a fall in EU’s foreign trade would create indirect vulnerabilities in Spain, which dedicates two thirds of its exports to 27. If there are finally tariffs, it remains to be seen if our country’s GDP resists the fall in foreign demand as he has done so far and maintains leadership.