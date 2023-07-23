Alberto Nunez Feijòo’s PP is the first party in Spain having obtained between 145 and 150 seats

The PP of Alberto Nunez Feijooaccording to data provided by the public TV Rtve, is the first party of Spain having obtained between 145 and 150 seats; the Psoe keeps with a scissor between 113 and 118; Sumar, the left coalition led by Yolanda Diaz is third with 28-31 seats. Fourth Vox which, however, comes out halved with a number of seats between 24 and 27: the last legislature had 52.

Well the independence and local forces: Erc 9 seats, Jxcat 9, Pnv 5, EHbildu 6, Cup 1, Bng 1-2, Cc 1 and Tex 0-1. In fact, if official data confirmed these numbers, it would be very difficult for the right-wing to reach the threshold of 176 seats in order to have a majority.

