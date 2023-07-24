Spanish elections | The polling stations closed, with the right-wing predicted to get a narrow election victory

Based on the polls, no party has an outright majority in the Spanish Parliament.

in Spain was voted on Sunday in the parliamentary elections. According to the forecasts published after the ballot boxes closed, the right-wing People’s Party (PP) is on the way to winning the election with a narrow lead. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

In the survey conducted by GAD3, which was published immediately after the end of the voting at nine in the evening Finnish time, it seems that the PP would get 150 seats.

Prime minister Pedro Sánchez Based on polls, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) is predicted to win a total of 149 seats.

10,000 voters responded to the survey.

According to the polls, however, none of the parties have an outright parliamentary majority, reports Reuters. The PP could achieve a majority through a possible alliance with the far-right Vox party, which was predicted to have 31 seats in the parliament.

Two hours before the end of the election, the voting percentage in the parliamentary elections was 53 percent, reports Reuters. In the last election, in November 2019, that figure was 56.85 percent.

Originally parliamentary elections were not supposed to be held until the end of the year. However, the results of the regional and local elections held in May prompted Prime Minister Sánchez to bring them forward. The government’s left-wing parties suffered a crushing defeat in the May elections.

Leftist supporters stayed home in droves, and the right won many important cities and self-governing regions. For example, in Madrid, the PP won a simple majority. In some localities it allied with Vox to rule.

Opinion polls conducted before the election were not favorable for Sánchez or the government.

PSOE’s relative support has practically remained almost the same as in the November 2019 parliamentary elections, when Sánchez led his party to victory. According to forecasts, this year’s 28 percent vote would bring PSOE fewer representative seats, and not the position of the largest party.

The right-wing People’s Party (PP) led the latest opinion polls published before the election with a difference of about six percentage points. Its support has fallen since the last election from 20 percent at the time to 34 percent in the most recent opinion polls.