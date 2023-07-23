Spanish elections | The political climate in Spain has degenerated into childish talk, where you hardly hear any substantive issues

Spaniards will vote for a new parliament on Sunday. Election day has been preceded by weeks of tiresome political debate.

Madrid

Let’s close door so we can discuss politics in peace.

“If I want to say I’m voting for Vox, it needs to be shut down,” the lawyer Elsa Fernández Cornejo27, says and laughs.

We are in Fernández’s home, a sixth floor shared room in Chamberí. The walls are full of paintings, full bookshelves surround the back wall of the bedroom.

In reality, Fernandéz is not voting for Spain’s extreme right, but for Sumar, the new left-wing coalition. But there is a truth in his joke.

“There’s a lot of shame associated with who you vote for.”

Elsa Fernández Cornejo is tired of the fact that the Spanish political debate does not focus on essential, everyday issues.

Which opinion needs to be shamed at any given time varies depending on the club. Fernández feels that he has lived between different social groups: conservative father, leftist friends, public school, law office.

Is the last Saturday before the election. And many of Fernández’s friends are frightened by the rise of Vox and its influence, especially on minorities.

At the same time, Fernández is waiting for the vote to be over and for a new government to be formed.

There have already been too many weeks during which only politics has been talked about. The atmosphere is restless, he says.

The renewable energy company where Férnandez works does not dare to make decisions until the future government is clear. The same is true in many other fields and in private life.

Besides, the election debate has drifted into childishness, he sighs in frustration. The discussions go around the ring where the prime minister Pedro Sánchez represented as a black cloud destroying Spain, a rival Alberto Núñez Feijóo again as a friend of drug dealers.

We talk about terrorism and the king, but not about decisions about practical life.

“The more we talk, the more we lose the humility of our own views.”

Vox chairman Santiago Abascal (right) surrounded by supporters at the closing ceremony of his election campaign in Madrid on Friday.

Santiago Abascal posed for a group photo in the crowd.

Fernández is not alone with his thoughts. Many experts have assessed that the summer election campaign has been conducted in a more polarized atmosphere than in decades.

Before the election, political programs were debated, political consultant, Ph.D Carlos Gómez Ribas describes on the phone.

“Now this discussion no longer exists. It’s us versus the others, and it’s not about what you say, it’s about who you are,” he says.

“In the past, the parties wanted to defeat each other. Now the aim is not to win, but to destroy the other party and question their existence.”

The chairman of Vox has especially used the confrontation Santiago Abascal. On Friday, he gathered an audience of several thousand in Plaza de Colón, or Columbus Square, for the closing ceremony of Vox’s election campaign in Madrid.

There were small children, young people, working-age people and pensioners as well. What they had in common were Spain’s red-yellow and Vox’s green flags, which went crazy on a summer evening.

Abascal had the crowd cheering when he lashed out at Sánchez’s “worst government in Spanish history” for corrupting the country. The slogans were followed by applause and shouts of approval.

“They don’t even know how to define who is a woman,” Abascal said. People laughed.

Vox supporters waved Spanish flags for the party in the Plaza de Colón, which is symbolically significant.

Students Pedro Pérez (left) and José Martínez hope that Vox will change the direction of Spain.

Atmosphere was still boisterous at nightfall after Abascal had left the square waving from his skylight. Among the partygoers were 18-year-old students Pedro Perez and Jose Martinez.

Young men get to vote for the first time in parliamentary elections, and the choice is easy, they say.

“Abascal is confident in his decisions,” said Martínez, who is studying at a military school.

In Spain, there has been a lot of talk about how Vox appeals to the youth on social media. But what speaks in the party?

The insecurity of the suburbs, immigration, family, countryside, Pérez listed the themes he considered important.

“Vox promises change. The young people of Spain are voting for the future.”

Vox supporters Alba María Bouzaid and Rodrigo Delgado are angry with Pedro Sanchéz’s left-wing government. In Bouzaid’s opinion, society needs to understand that women and men are different. In both families and clans, the political views are widely dispersed.

They are also in the festive spirit and sure of their support for Vox Alba María Bouzaid17, and Rodrigo Delgado18. Bouzaid says that he has supported Vox for six years already, i.e. since he was 11 years old.

When criticizing the current government, the couple does not mince their words.

“They should be in prison,” says Bouzaid.

Young people expect a fairer distribution of money from the new government. For example, in their opinion, the Ministry of Equality could be gotten rid of. Instead, more money could be directed to cancer research.

Confrontation has always been a tool of politics and a way to bind one’s own voters, Carlos Gómez Ribas reminds.

“But society always pays the price.”

In Madrid, the price has been reflected in fierce arguments on the one hand, and apathy on the other.

We could talk about anything but politics, blurts out a group of three elderly women in Madrid’s botanical garden.

“This park is the best that Spain has”, one of them, Montserrat Beard, states. “But I don’t like any politician in the whole world. And if you ever like one, he will betray you.”

Antonio Sánchez will not vote. In his opinion, the election debates have been just TV entertainment, where no one offers solutions for the future.

It’s along the same lines Antonio Sanchez, 47, who is lying on the grass in the adjacent El Retiro park. The sun is warming and the man is browsing the newspaper.

“I read the sports pages”, emphasizes Sánchez when we ask about politics.

Sánchez, who works as a waiter, previously voted for the right-wing PP. Now he is not going to go to the polls at all, even though PP is leading the opinion polls. He was so disappointed in the party’s latest government.

Sánchez doesn’t think he’s the only one disillusioned with politics.

“Before, voting day was important. We went to the place wearing a suit and a tie. There is no such thing anymore,” he says.

Now many have voted by mail and continued their vacation. Some don’t vote.

In the little one in the park in Chamberí, a discussion about politics quickly brings emotions to the surface. First it’s calm.

Pensioner Toni Rivera, 70, sits on a bench with two friends. The woman says that she is very satisfied with the policies of Sánchez’s left-wing government, such as the new labor law, increasing pensions, and health care and education issues.

He has always voted for the left.

“My principles are my principles.”

Rivera appears behind the fence of the park Enriqueta Linares68.

“Ask me the same questions you ask him. I’m in a hurry,” the woman wails demandingly from behind the fence.

Enriqueta Linares, 68, came to interrupt Toñi Rivera’s interview with opposing political views.

Linares is a mother of four who was widowed already 40 years ago. He works as a social worker and teacher.

He intends to vote for the PP and has stayed in Madrid specifically to be able to vote – and assures that many others have also done so.

Linares’ rush eases when he gets to open up about his own political vision. At the same time, Rivera, who gave the floor to the woman, tenses up.

“What does Yolanda have to do with Venezuela,” he shouts when Linares accuses the leader of the left-wing coalition Sumari Yolanda Díaz of the late dictator Hugo Chávez to be a supporter.

Soon strong accusations fly on both sides of the fence against different politicians: a Nazi, a terrorist, a drug dealer. Finally, the women pose next to each other in a group photo.

A fence separated debaters Enriqueta Linares (right) and Toñi Rivera from politics.

Confrontation is now on the surface, but in practice the situation in Spain is better than in many other countries, assure the official Mercedes Perez30 and a lawyer Jorge Almassa31.

The couple, who have just returned from their honeymoon in Indonesia, are walking their two dogs and one dog in El Retiro park.

Climate change is a concern.

Mercedes Pérez and Jorge Almansa walked their dogs in El Retiro park. Almansa is disappointed that the left-wing government’s new animal protection law does not prohibit bullfighting.

It was wonderfully cool in Indonesia, they sigh.

The voting decision is difficult for Pérez and Almansa. Even on Saturday, Pérez still doesn’t know who to vote for. Almansa, on the other hand, is not going to vote for anyone from the big four.

“They are all populists and seek power.”

The sixth in a first-floor apartment in Chamartín, Elsa Fernández Cornejo finally shows us a framed election advertisement on the wall with her grandmother Elsa de Benito Cornejo.

Grandma would belong to the Socialist Party (Partido Socialista Popular) Franco’s during the dictatorship.

Elsa Fernández Cornejo has a picture of her grandmother Elsa de Benito Cornejo on her kitchen wall.

Nowadays, things are finally really good, Fernández thinks while looking at her grandmother’s picture.

“I can vote. And the country has been developing and moving forward throughout my life.”

In Spain, representatives of different political parties can eventually be found in almost every family. Sisterhood prevails despite the disputes.

“We have too many opinions these days. Even disinformation. But in the end what I see is that we have a democracy and people who are having a dialogue.”

Even five decades ago, it was not possible.