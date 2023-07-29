Spanish elections | The chairman of Vox misjudged the Spanish, and the far right collapsed

Before the elections, the right-wing scared the Spanish with the threat of Sanchism and independence movements, the left with the rise to power of the extreme right. Voters showed that they are most afraid of the extreme right.

In July 1997 Basque terrorist Txapote ie Francisco García Gaztelu fired two bullets Miguel Ángel Blanco to the neck. The Basque politician of the right-wing party PP died in the hospital at only 29 years old.

The political assassination sparked a rage that changed Spain. Almost three decades later, the country’s right-wing tried to channel the Spaniards’ anger towards Txapote into a centre-left prime minister Pedro Sánchez (PSOE) against.

“¡Que te vote Txapote!”, may Txapote vote for you, became the slogan of right-wing parties during the July 2023 elections. That’s what both Vox and PP supporters shouted at Sánchez at their events.

The right-wing parties who scold the prime minister promised to overthrow “sanchism”. Before the elections, the chairman of the right-wing party PP Alberto Núñez Feijóo and chairman of the far-right Vox Santiago Abascal were confident of the success of their goals.

But the confrontation turned against them. The Spaniards who gathered at the ballot box on Sunday, July 23, showed that they have a bigger concern than Sánchez and separatism at the moment: the far right.

At the closing ceremony of Vox’s campaign on Friday, July 21, the party’s supporters chanted the slogan “Que te vote Txapote” directed at the Prime Minister. The chairman of the party, Santiago Abascal, defended the outcry as coming from the genuine feelings of the Spanish people. The families of the victims of Eta’s terrorism have asked that Txapote’s name not be used in politics.

The PP won the elections and 47 new seats in the parliament, but Feijóo did not get the cards he expected to assemble a right-wing government. The reason was above all the collapse of Vox. The party lost up to 19 representative seats.

The situation looked increasingly bleak for the right when the Basque National Party (PNV) announced that it would refuse to cooperate with the PP as long as the party needed Vox.

Extreme- and the far right has been on the rise in Europe. In autumn 2022, the Sweden Democrats became the second largest party in Sweden and by Giorgia Meloni led by the Brothers of Italy won the Italian general election.

In June 2023, seven Finnish ministers started in Finland’s new government. In Germany, on the other hand, the popularity of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) has grown steadily over the past year. Compiled by Politico according to opinion polls, support has doubled from last June’s ten percent to the current twenty percent.

Spain seemed to be on the same course.

What broke the wings of success?

First of all, it must be remembered that Vox’s result of the last parliamentary election did not represent the party’s real support, says the doctor of political studies who wrote about the extreme right Guillermo Fernandez Vázquez from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid.

In November 2019, conditions were exceptionally perfect for Vox, as a result of which the party more than doubled its number of representatives. The elections were already the second in the same year, so the voters were tired of the divided ruling parties.

Santiago Abascal spoke at length at Vox’s election campaign closing event before Sunday’s election.

“Vote for what matters,” read Vox’s election ads. This summer, the party finally failed to appeal to its voters as hoped.

In addition, during the elections, the unrest stemming from the Catalan independence movement was constantly in the news. Vox managed to present himself as a defender of security and a united Spain.

Now, on the other hand, the timing was particularly bad for the extreme right.

Spain suffered a hangover from May’s regional and local elections, according to Southampton University’s Associate Professor of Political Studies Stuart J. Turnbull-Dugarte shapes. After the May elections, Vox gained power in many localities thanks to its cooperation with PP.

The idea that Vox could have the same effect on a national level scared many.

“I don’t think it was a vote for the Sánchez government, but a vote against Vox,” says Turnbull-Dugarte. “And Feijóo also suffered from this.”

Multi was shocked by the effect Vox’s and PP’s cooperation had produced. The extreme right has demanded cultural affairs in many municipalities.

Censorship has resulted. Rainbow flags have been hauled down from municipal flag halls.

In one town in northern Spain’s Cantabria, new management removed the children’s film Lightyear from the town’s summer screening program because it shows a kiss between women. In Valdemorillo, west of Madrid, Vox canceled what was planned for the fall by Virginia Wolf of a feminist theater performance.

At the same time, PP’s positions have converged with Vox’s line. The PP, which came to power in the self-governing region of the Balearic Islands formed by Mediterranean islands such as Mallorca and Menorca, announced that it would abolish the governing bodies focused on environmental and equality issues.

HR worker Alejandro Órtigoza, 34, (left) and civil servant Pablo Seoane, 31, voted for Sumari and the PSOE in Madrid’s Salamanca on Sunday 23 July. Órtigoza said that he fears that Spain’s development will take a step back after the elections.

This cooperation has made a dent in Feijó’s credibility as a moderate, center-line politician.

“Feijóo said he wanted a simple majority to govern without Vox, but at the same time he got his hands dirty by collaborating with it across Spain,” says Turnbull-Dugarte.

Elections below on the streets of Madrid, many of Vox’s opponents said the same thing: we don’t want to go back to the past.

Vox advocates restricting the right to abortion, abolishing the Ministry of Equality and various weakening of the status of gender and sexual minorities. In the parliament, Vox has tried to ban the pro-independence parties of Catalonia, the Basque Country and other self-governing regions by law.

The banning of the wrong parties, censorship and policies that squeeze minorities have reminded many people who died in 1975 Francisco Franco of dictatorship.

Vox made an error of judgment, as Fernández Vázquez points out. Abascal was so convinced of the success of the right that he concentrated before the elections on emphasizing ideological politics.

The purpose was to make Vox’s wishes clear to Feijóo before the government cooperation began. As a result, the government was not assembled.

The Spanish did not accept Hungary Viktor Orbán politics, such as Abascal’s outings against gender and sexual minorities.

“Abascal went too far,” says Fernández Vázquez.

The leader of Vox forgot that in the end, the Spanish people are largely progressive in their values. In the discussions held in Madrid before the elections, many tried to underline the open-minded atmosphere of the country.

See also Ukraine live blog: Zelenskyj calls for permanent working group on financial aid to Ukraine Noelia Martínez, 41, (left), Andrea Della Corte, 36, Marianela Musumesci, 39, and Emilia Murua, 40, who moved from Argentina to Spain, waited for the election results in Madrid on the evening of election day. Musumesci said that he thought about whether he should tactically vote for PSOE or, according to his ideology, for Sumari. Murua, who works as an architect and has not yet obtained Spanish citizenship, was afraid of the effect of Vox’s possible rise on his residence permits.

The attitude has also been reflected in previous polls. For example, the newspaper El País and the Cadena Ser channel ordered survey showed in 2022 that six out of ten Spaniards are worried about Vox ministers entering the government. In more than a fifth, the Vox ministers aroused fear, only in a tenth, satisfaction.

Exaggerated last Sunday, the rhetoric drove a large number of leftists who usually stay home on election day to the polls. When Abascal also declared that Vox would pursue an even stricter line against the Catalan independence movements in the government than the previous right-wing government, the Catalans also mobilized.

Support for the pro-independence Catalan Republican Left (ERC) plummeted as their supporters tactically voted for PSOE and Sumar.

The youth’s enthusiasm for the party was reduced by Vox’s censorship of local politics. Previously, Vox had presented itself as a messenger of freedom against the left’s cancel culture.

Sunday the result was a disappointment and a shock to both Abascal, Feijóo and their supporters. It does not change the fact that PP was the largest party in the election and Vox was the third largest party.

Feijóo has a place for introspection about where the cooperation with Vox leads. Vox, on the other hand, is not disappearing anywhere, the researchers emphasize. A total of about three million people voted for the extreme right on Sunday.

According to Fernández Vázquez, despite the defeat, Vox has been able to establish supporters in rural areas, for example. Farmers, cattle breeders and bullfighters feel forgotten by the ruling parties.

Apart from the bullfighters, the setting also sounds familiar in many other European countries.