The contrast between the two main protagonists of this Spanish electoral round is striking and evident. Emblematic the respective appearances in front of his supporters, in the night in Madrid, after the result of the vote was now definitive. The premier Pedro Sanchezaware of having avoided a sound defeat as all the polls predicted, exultant as if he had swept away. Feijòoleader of the popular party, perhaps aware of having wasted the opportunity of his life, nervous and drawn in the face as if he had lost.

The sense of an election is all in this paradox, which essentially gave the country one stalemate, from which it will not be easy to get out of it. The People’s Party certainly won, recording a much higher result than the 2019 elections, but they did not win hands down as all the polls on the eve and the results of the local administrations seemed to indicate.

The popular leader, once the result was known, which indicated his party as the winner of the elections with 136 seats (47 more than in 2019), claimed the right and duty to try to form a governmentbut considering the disappointing result of the party of Vox rightappears to be a truly desperate undertaking.

