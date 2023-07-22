Elections Spain, Ppe favorite but will need the axis with Vox

Spain wrapped up its last day of campaigning before snap elections on Sunday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told voters that the Socialists (PSOE) were closing the gap with their PP rivals. Final polls, released on Monday, indicate that the People’s Party (PP) may be the party with a relative majority, but without securing a functioning parliamentary majority. This could force the PP to form a coalition government with Vox, in what would be the first time a far-right party in power in the history of Spanish democracysince the end of General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship in 1975.

But the PP campaign stumbled in the final stretch as its leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo faced fresh questions about his ties to notorious drug trafficker Marcial Dorado in the 1990s, when he was a senior official in Galicia’s regional government. “The socialists are coming back,” Sanchez told public television on Friday morning. “We will win the election and we will win them resoundingly!” he added in a final demonstration on Friday evening in Getafe, a suburb south of Madrid.

Spain, Foreign Minister: “Many EU governments are in favor of Sanchez”

“We have received signals that this government must move forward and continue to lead Spain and the Spanish presidency of the European Union” This was stated by the Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, in a meeting today with the Spanish press before attending the Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

The head of diplomacy in Madrid claimed that “many” of his European counterparts and those of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) have expressed to him “the hope that this government and President Sánchez, a government of a pro-European president”, revalidate a second term at the polls. “Right now we have the responsibility to move forward with the presidency of the European Union” which, with the EU-CELAC summit on Monday and Tuesday this week, marked “a first milestone of complete success and that summit clearly bears the brand and DNA of Spain and the Spanish government”, underlined Albares. For these reasons, Alabares assured that “there is obviously concern in Spain and in all European countries about the presence in Spain and in many European countries of political forces clearly contrary to European values, values ​​of tolerance, pluralism, democracy”.

