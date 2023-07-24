DAfter counting around 75 percent of the votes, the conservative People’s Party (PP) can still hope to emerge as the strongest force in the Spanish parliamentary elections. However, the clear lead of around 30 seats that the conservatives were given in the early forecasts did not seem to be confirmed. The socialist PSOE party of incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was close behind the conservatives. The question of which camp would ultimately have more votes to form a government seemed completely open. There were no projections.

The forecast, based on figures collected by the opinion research institutes GAD3 and Sigma Dos in the past few days and partly on Sunday, put the PP at 145 to 150 of the 350 MPs and the right-wing populist party Vox at 24 to 31. With the help of Vox, an absolute majority of 176 votes in parliament would be possible for the PP chairman Alberto Núñez Feijóo on this basis. Vox probably had to accept significant losses compared to 2019. But the question of whether the Sumar left-wing alliance would actually take third place from the right-wing populists seemed to be becoming more and more open as the election evening progressed.

Which camp is ahead?

The right-wing opulists had hoped, despite losses, to play a crucial role in forming the next government and possibly even demand ministerial posts. According to his own statements in the national parliament, PP leader Feijóo, who has only been in office for a good year, does not want a coalition with Vox, and if possible no toleration by the right-wing populists. However, his PP no longer has any political reservations: the PP and Vox have already formed government alliances in more than a hundred town halls and three regional governments.

Pedro Sánchez and the new left-wing alliance “Sumar” had campaigned with fear of Vox. After the heavy defeat of the left-wing parties in the local and regional elections, the head of government, who had been in office since 2018, brought the parliamentary elections forward by six months. Apparently in vain he wanted to get his left-wing minority government off the defensive.

The first figures indicate that Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz’s Sumar coalition performed disappointingly and could receive fewer mandates than previous coalition partner Unidas Podemos. Whether Sánchez could still find it easier to find a majority in parliament for another term was initially not foreseeable late on Sunday evening.







Despite the holiday season and temperatures of up to 40 degrees, more than half of the voters had cast their votes by 6 p.m. A good 2.4 million Spaniards cast their votes by post, which was a new record for the country. For Spain, it was the fifth parliamentary election since 2015. Since then, only minority governments have ruled there.