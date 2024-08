“El País” called Moraes a “symbol of the defense of democracy and a crusader against disinformation.” | Photo: Rosinei Coutinho/STF.

The Spanish newspaper The Country adopted a positive tone regarding Alexandre de Moraes in its coverage of the decision that suspended X in Brazil. The Supreme Court justice was described as “the most famous and powerful judge in Brazil” and “a symbol of the defense of democracy and a crusader against disinformation” in the report that reported on the banning of the social network. The publication highlighted that Brazil is the fourth largest market for X in the world, behind only the United States, India and Japan, and that the network is used especially by politicians and journalists. It also mentioned previous occasions in which social networks were completely shut down in Brazil by court order – WhatsApp, in 2015, and Telegram, last year.

Calling Jair Bolsonaro a representative of the “extreme right”, and recalling that Elon Musk was decorated by the former president, the The Country stated that Moraes had ordered the blocking of profiles of “six users in Bolsonaro’s political orbit” and that Musk had refused to comply with the order, claiming that it constituted censorship – in fact, Brazilian laws provide for the removal of specific publications, and not entire profiles, which is not mentioned by the Spanish newspaper. A second report, published on Saturday morning, states that Musk promised to soon publish “a huge list of crimes” that Moraes allegedly committed with his censorship orders.