The Spanish company Hard Felguera announced this Wednesday the signing of a contract with Mota-Engil, the company’s reference shareholder, for the design, construction, financing and operation of a fertilizer plant in Mexico.

The plant, which will be located in the Escolín Petrochemical Complexlocated in Poza Rica, Veracruzwill be built for Pemex Industrial Transformation, a subsidiary of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

This project, which will be developed in three phases, has as its main objective the production of ammonia, urea and Adblue, with a capacity of more than 700 thousand tons per year.

The fertilizer plant in Veracruz will allow Mexico to significantly reduce the need to import fertilizersthus strengthening the autonomy of the country’s agricultural sector, Duro Felguera reported to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission.

In addition, environmental improvements are expected from the reduction of gas emissions into the atmosphere, especially thanks to the production of Adblue, an agent that reduces polluting emissions.

The first phase of the project involves the development of feasibility and engineering studies, which will last a maximum of six months.

The second phase, which includes construction, is expected to last 42 months and will require an investment of $1.2 billion.

Finally, the third phase will consist of the technical operation of the plant for 20 years, ensuring efficient and sustainable operation.

The construction of the fertilizer plant in Veracruz not only aims to reduce Mexico’s dependence on fertilizer imports, but also aims to position the country as a key player in the energy transition and in industrial projects related to nearshoring.

Mota-Engil and Duro Felguera plan to jointly develop future projects, in line with the new energy transition cycle and the Mexico Plan.

Duro Felguera is currently working on the first phase of the project, with an initial contract of 15 million dollars. This phase should be completed within four to six months, after which the construction phase will begin.

A strategic contract for both parties

Under the “global coordination” of Mota-Engil, Duro Felguera will be responsible for the execution of the first and second phases, “joining as leader” of the turnkey contract for the execution of the engineering and construction of the fertilizer plant, “together with the fertilizer plant technologist Casale.”

This contract marks an important milestone for Duro Felguera and Mota-Engil, consolidating their position as leaders in the engineering and construction sector in Mexico. It also represents an important step for the country on its path towards food autonomy and energy transition.

Mexican companies Mota-Engil and Prodi acquired control of 54.66 percent of Duro Felguera this year. This strategic alliance is expected to boost the development of new projects in Mexico, in the context of the new energy transition cycle and industrial projects related to “nearshoring” (relocation of production chains).