Spanish drought | Rice farmers sell their water rights for millions, citrus farmers pay to save their trees

Due to the drought, no rice is grown in Seville this year. In Andalusia, southern Spain, there is an intensifying political struggle for water ahead of the parliamentary elections in July.

Andalusian Seville is Spain the main rice producing area. There will be no rice harvest this year.

The beginning of the year in Spain was the driest in decades, and the temperatures hurt to 36 degrees already in April, which was the hottest since the 1950s, like Diario de Sevilla wrote in his spring editorial.

Rice farmers were granted clearly fewer water rights than usual, and it was not even worth starting cultivation. As the drought ruined the possibilities for rice cultivation, the rice farmers of Seville ended up with another way of making money: they traded their wasted water rights.

Spanish newspaper El País reports, that rice farmers in Seville sold water rights for the volume of 1,333 Olympic pools to other farmers in the autonomous region of Andalusia. In total, they earned 9.6 million euros, according to the magazine.

The farmer interviewed by the newspaper stated that the amount covered the expenses.

Buyers suffer from the same problem as sellers. They needed extra water rights to save their citrus trees, for example.

Irrigation pond next to strawberry greenhouses, near Doñana National Park, Almonte.

According to El País, some of the rice farmers would have wanted to raise the price of water to 50-60 cents per cubic meter, or one thousand liters, even though the starting price was 23 cents. In the end, the price settled at 24 cents.

The price could not be argued for very long, because the citrus farmers were fighting against time. The fear was that the fruit trees would dry up and even die completely, which would have far-reaching consequences.

On the other side of Andalusia, in Almería, one water buyer explained to a Spanish newspaper that the water rights bought in Seville go primarily to saving trees, not to fruit production.

Drought has plagued Seville’s rice farmers for a long time. In 2021, they managed to cultivate only half of the farmland, last year only 30 percent, says Diario de Sevilla.

However, it is not only about the plight of rice farming, but there is an intensifying political struggle over water in Andalusia – as in other parts of Spain and the world. El País wrote in Maythat the sale of water rights between farmers is seen as controversial in a situation where restrictions are expected on private individuals’ water use.

The wetland of Doñana National Park is important for biodiversity. The drought has lowered the water level in the spring of 2023.

in Andalusia has become the center of controversy Doñana National Park, which is Europe’s largest wetland and, among other things, home to numerous bird species. The right-wing parties, the Andalusian People’s Party (PP-A) and Vox, are pushing a legislative initiative in the Andalusian parliament that would expand farmland around the Doñana wetland. PP-A has a simple majority in the parliament of the autonomous region.

Up to 1,600 scientists have signed a petition by the nature conservation organization WWF so that the Andalusian parliament abandons the idea of ​​expanding agricultural lands, reports Diario de Sevilla on Wednesday. The petition states that the new law would accelerate the destruction of a wetland important to the whole world.

Strawberries produced near the Doñana wetland have been opposed as far as Germany. A group of German parliamentarians had planned a trip to the region, but they canceled itso as not to interfere with next month’s Spanish parliamentary elections.

During the elections, the dispute over the wetland is also a national one: Andalusia is Spain’s largest self-governing region, and the country’s largest parties, i.e. the PP and the current prime minister’s party, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), are competing in the debate.