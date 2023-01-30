





01:57 Spanish doctors use voluntary confinement to protest the lack of budget © france24

Since January 19, more than a hundred doctors remain locked up voluntarily to show their rejection of the pitfalls of the health system. While the WHO advises allocating 25% of the health budget to primary care, Madrid dedicates only 11% to it. As a consequence, one million inhabitants are not assigned a family doctor. Our correspondent, Marina Colorado, spent a day in confinement with these health professionals.