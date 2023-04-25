Spanish pleasure

The current season is proving to be particularly interesting for the Spanish Formula 1 enthusiasts. In fact, the Iberian country has returned to experiencing a new golden age, with no less than two riders competing every Sunday for the placements that count. If they are now several seasons that Fernando Alonso And Carlos Sainz tread the stage of the Circus together, it had never happened that both found themselves with a certain constancy fighting for the very first positions on the track. This year, however, the warm Iberian public has already been able to enjoy several ‘Derby’. The first in Bahrain – when the Ferrari driver tried to unsuccessfully defend the third step of the podium from the attack of the home veteran Aston Martin – and the second in the last GP held, in Australia.

2-0 Alonso

In Melbourne, however, the duel became too ‘hot’, with Sainz who forced the braking in turn 1 on the last restart, ending up ram Alonso. Even in this case, however, it was the old lion who smiled in the end, and thanks to the final red flag he kept third place on the podium, while the #55 was penalized even slipping out of the points. A mockery that confirms the negative moment of Sainz and, in general, of Ferrari, as opposed to aAston Martin he instead certified his role as new power of the Circuscapable of challenging giants such as Mercedes and the Prancing Horse on the track as equals.

Aston Martin revelation

The performances provided at the start of the season by the AMR23 and the SF-23 suggest that the two teams will battle throughout 2023 for positions on the podium or immediately close to it, thus starting even more the rivalry between Alonso and Sainz. For once, though, between the two the two-time world champion seems to be the one with the best bike. It is therefore no coincidence that Aston Martin is also discussing – albeit in a low voice – a possible way to victory, perhaps taking advantage of a favorable track and some possible empty passes by Red Bull. In the Ferrari house, however, these speeches seem premature.

Sainz’s admission

Sainz himself agreed with this interpretation, who was consulted by the Spanish television station Antena 3 Sports he recognized how his youth idol is favored over him in achieving a victory in this 2023. “I think Alonso’s 33rd win will come before my second – admitted Sainz, who achieved his only success in Formula 1 last year at Silverstone, in the British GP – Aston Martin is superior to Ferrari in race set-up, so he is closer to victory”. Sainz, who has repeatedly recalled that he supported Alonso as a child, however urged Iberian fans to support his compatriot’s attempt to end a ten-year abstinence from F1 victories. “If I were at home watching F1, I’d be rooting for Fernando to win.”he concluded.