With 188 votes in favor, 150 against and 7 abstentions, Spanish deputies approved, this Thursday (22), the so-called “trans law”, which allows teenagers over 14 years old to self-determine their name and gender on their identity cards, without need for court authorization. The article is an initiative of the radical left party Podemos, an ally of the government of socialist Pedro Sánchez. The text goes to the Senate and the expectation is that it will also be approved by the house in the coming weeks, which will make Spain one of the few countries that authorizes gender self-determination by presenting only a personal request. Prior to that, Denmark passed a similar law in 2014.

The new Spanish law allows teenagers aged 14 to 16 to determine their gender only with the authorization of their parents or guardians, and those over 16 to do so without the need for any approval, only upon request at the Civil Registry Office. For adolescents between 12 and 14 years old, judicial release is required.

Before the approval of the “trans law”, the change of name and gender in the documents was only allowed for adults with a medical certificate attesting to having undergone hormone treatment for at least two years.

internal divisions

Approved more than a year ago by the Council of Ministers, the project has sparked tensions between Podemos and Sánchez’s socialist allies, who have tried unsuccessfully to modify the original text.

The article also generated divisions in the feminist movement, with historical activists openly opposing the project. “When gender is claimed over biological sex (…) it seems like a step backwards for women,” said socialist Carmen Calvoa, former number two in the Sánchez government, in an interview with El Mundo newspaper in September.

“The state has to respond to transgender people, but sex is neither voluntary nor optional,” she said, warning of the legal risks of the legislation.

The group of feminists opposed to the project fears that biological men who come to identify themselves as women will participate in women’s sports competitions or serve time in women’s prisons.

Faced with these fears, the socialists tried to amend the law, extending the need for judicial authorization to 14- to 16-year-olds, but the proposal was rejected.

The law approved by deputies on Thursday also prohibits so-called conversion therapies (treatments to reverse homosexuality), with fines that can reach 150,000 euros.