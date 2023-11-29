Saturday, December 2, 2023
Spanish curses after accidental discovery of a large cocaine laundry, then officers start coughing

November 29, 2023
in World Europe
The report was not a priority. Odor nuisance, a kind of paint smell. But when two officers entered the yard of a former earth-moving company on Wednesday morning and found a non-Dutch speaking man in overalls, everything changed. About the discovery of a large, professional drug lab in the often quiet Overdinkel in Overijssel.


Arjan te Bogt, Maarten Schoon


Latest update:
22:05









