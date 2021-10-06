Spanish culinary art arrives on Italians’ PCs, smartphones and tablets: the Acadèmia e-learning platform, launched in 2020 by Chef in Shirt on the American model of Masterclass, has opened up to international gastronomic secrets by releasing five subtitled video courses by as many great chefs Iberians for a total of 38 lessons, including techniques, tricks and video recipes. In fact, from October 2021, the 23 Italian masters already present on the site, each with its own specialization, are joined by: Enrique “Quique” Dacosta, with a course on the aesthetics of taste that has its roots in the Valencian territory through the creation of methods of specific cooking for each single ingredient; the five-star Michelin Paco Perez with his interpretation of Catalan cuisine; the nutritionist, researcher and ambassador of healthy cuisine Marta Verona, who tells how to eat healthy but without giving up; Mario Jimenez, with a cooking class from Gaditana, an ancient tradition of the city of Càdiz, focused on fish as a raw material; Javi Estevez, who tells how to work and prepare all parts of the pig’s head, with a focus on casqueria, or offal. Courses by Dani Garcia, Pepa Muñoz and Jesus Sanchez will also be released from 2022.

At the same time, Acadèmia, with its baggage of 63 hours of lessons, is made available in 32 countries between Europe and North America, including the United States and Canada, thus allowing the international public to access the skills of the best Italian professionals in the kitchen.

“If Spanish cuisine can be considered a novelty in Italy, where it is little known to the general public – explains Nicolò Zambello, CEO of Chef in Shirt, of which Acadèmia is a spin-off – we cannot say the same about Italian cuisine in the world, even if often, to make it known and appreciated, are a few iconic dishes crystallized in the collective imagination through their simplest form. With the internationalization of the platform we literally intend to make school with what we believe is the true Italian culinary tradition, that is a very rich heritage of raw materials, processes and elaborations, told by its most talented interpreters “.

The masters already present on Acadèmia, which in just over a year and a half has collected over 80,000 members in Italy among cooking enthusiasts and professionals, range from big names with acclaimed fame, including several starred, to young talents from strong sectors. expansion: Iginio Massari, Ernst Knam, Vincenzo Santoro and Domenico Di Clemente for pastry, Davide Oldani, Alessandro Borghese, Igles Corelli, Eugenio Boer, Diego Rossi and Cristiano Tomei for the reinterpretations of traditional cuisine, Norbert Niederkofler and Fabio Curreli on the cuisine of mountain, Hirohiko Shoda with the true Japanese tradition, Pino Cuttaia who talks about his Sicily, Luciano Monosilio who joins the eternal debate on carbonara, Davide Longoni, Daniele Reponi and Marco Pennati on bread making, Carlotta Perego for vegan cuisine. And again: Sergio Dondoli with ice cream, Emanuele Vescovo on wine and Flavio Angiolillo for mixing.

The courses of Acadèmia, a digital school created by the media company Chef in Shirt specializing in video entertainment in the food sector, are designed both for professionals interested in refining their techniques and for amateurs who intend to discover the art and secrets of the best talents operating at the highest level. levels. The contents, made in high definition and characterized by light and informal tones, can be used on the academia.chefincamicia.com website or on the app by activating an annual subscription exactly as it happens for the most famous video entertainment platforms. Upon completion of each video-course, a final certificate of participation is issued.