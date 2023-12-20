Football player is accused of sexual assault against a young girl; case was in Barcelona, ​​in December 2022

The Spanish Court has scheduled the trial of football player Daniel Alves for February 2024, according to information from Reuters. Dani Alves, as he is known, is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman at the Sutton Club nightclub, located in Barcelona, ​​on December 30, 2022. In November, the Spanish Public Prosecutor's Office asked for a 9-year prison sentence for the athlete. Genetic analyzes indicated traces of the player's sperm in the victim's body.