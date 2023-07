How did you feel about the content of this article?

A boy watches on a screen in Girona a speech by Carles Puigdemont, former head of the government of Catalonia, on the last day 16 | Photo: EFE/David Borrat

Spanish justice requested this Monday (24) the issuance of an international arrest warrant against Carles Puigdemont, former head of the government of Catalonia, who called an irregular referendum to separate from Spain in 2017 and was prosecuted for it.

Puigdemont, who is in self-exile in Belgium, mocked the situation with a post on Twitter. “One day you are decisive in forming the government of Spain, the next Spain determines your arrest,” he wrote.

The phrase is a reference to the interest of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), of the current president of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, in having the support or abstention of Junts, Puigdemont’s party, in the vote in Parliament to form the government, which should take place in early September, after no party won a majority in the country’s general elections on Sunday (23).

