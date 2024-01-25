Thursday, January 25, 2024
Spanish Court proposes to try Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in Sports
0
Luis Rubiales

The former president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales in an archive image.

The judge concluded that the kiss “was not consensual and was a unilateral initiative.

The judge of the Spanish National Court Francisco de Jorge has proposed to judge to the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss she gave to the player Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final in Sydney (Australia) on August 20 and for the pressure to which she was subjected to justify it.