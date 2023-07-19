The Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s highest court, ordered Interpol to hand over “immediately” to the United States the former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as Pollo Carvajal, following the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which declared unfounded the legal action he filed to prevent his surrender.

Police sources told EFE this Tuesday (18) that there is still no specific date for the handover.

Once the precautionary measure agreed upon by the European Court was suspended while it resolved the case, the Third Criminal Section urges Interpol to hand over the defendant, in compliance with the agreement by the Plenary of the Criminal Chamber on November 8, 2019, as well as in the cases of November 26, 2019. November and December 3, 2021.

The Chamber orders that this resolution be communicated to the United States Embassy in Spain and to the director of the penitentiary center where the defendant is incarcerated.

The Strasbourg court rejected all the arguments with which the former head of Venezuelan counterintelligence during Hugo Chávez’s dictatorship intended to paralyze his delivery to the United States, as he has been doing for years.

According to the US complaint, Carvajal was part of an organization dedicated to drug trafficking and linked to the FARC, both in Venezuela and Colombia, bound for the US. He is accused of participating with other members of the so-called Cartel de los Soles in large-scale drug trafficking activities in coordination with the FARC for 20 years.

In October 2021, when the extradition date had already been set, the National Hearing was forced to suspend it at the request of the defense, which ended up resorting to the ECHR for its stoppage.

The plenary of the Criminal Chamber of the National Audience, composed of about 20 magistrates, authorized the surrender in 2019, after revoking the decision of the third section that rejected it, which allowed him to be released from prison, for which he was free when the final decision was known.

Thus, when the Chamber ordered the police to locate the defendant, his whereabouts were already unknown and he could only be detained almost two years after the escape, having been found in an apartment in Madrid, where he was hiding. He was located by Spanish police with the help of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

After this new arrest, Carvajal remained in prison in Estremera (Madrid) waiting to be extradited and, since then, has tried by all means to avoid his surrender in the US, even revealing alleged conspiracies of corruption by the Chavista regime with political leaders of the Spanish left of Podemos and even Latin America.

Once the arrest was made and his entry into provisional detention was decreed, the magistrates agreed to suspend the surrender because an initial request for asylum had not been resolved, which ended up being rejected.

His lawyer immediately made a second request for asylum, which despite being again rejected by the Interior, continues its journey through the appeals route, although it is not an obstacle to the delivery.

Upon returning to prison, he began his judicial offensive, which, in addition to the battery of appeals, also included an offer to testify before the judge of the Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón, whose court processed the extradition request.

In these confessions, he pointed out that Podemos allegedly benefited from money from Venezuelan coffers for its financing, which led Judge Manuel García Castellón to open an investigation that was closed by order of the Criminal Chamber.

However, his court has an open case against the founder of Podemos, Juan Carlos Monedero, for crimes of money laundering and document falsification derived from the statements of Carvajal and other protected witnesses that he proposed to call to testify.