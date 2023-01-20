The footballer was arrested on Friday morning on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.

The Justice of Catalonia, Spain, determined preventive detention without the right to bail of football player Daniel Alves, 39 years old. The athlete was arrested this Friday (20.jan.2023) after giving testimony at a police station in Barcelona on a sexual assault charge committed at the end of last year.

According to the newspaper the country, the judge accepted the request of the Public Ministry for Alves to be arrested during the investigation. The case is still being investigated, as explained by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia to the newspaper.

In video sent to the channel Antenna 3the player denied all the accusations and said he did not know the young woman who denounced him.

“I was there in that place with other people, having fun. Everyone knows that I love to dance. Enjoy, but without invading the space of others”said.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t know who this lady is, I don’t know who she is, I’ve never seen her in my life. All these years I have never invaded anyone’s space, much less without authorization, as I am going to do with a woman or a girl, by God, no”he added.

PRISON

Alves was summoned by the Catalan police to give a statement and left the police station around 10:00 local time (06:00 GMT) in a car.

The player was taken to a court for a custody hearing, where the judge assessed whether the athlete would be released, enact precautionary measures or order the provisional arrest of the player.

The accusation was made 2 days after the alleged assault, on January 2, 2023. The victim, a 23-year-old, claimed that Alves would have touched her under her panties without her consent while she was with some friends at the Sutton Club nightclub.

The young woman notified the nightclub days later about the episode. The local police were then called in and the victim was referred to a reference hospital for the care of victims of sexual crimes in Barcelona.

WHO IS DANIEL ALVES

Born in Juazeiro (BA) on May 6, 1983, Daniel Alves da Silva began his career in Bahia’s youth system as a right back. In 2003, he was sold to Sevilla, from Spain, where he played until 2008.

Afterwards, he arrived at Barcelona, ​​a club where he won 23 titles and established himself as one of the best players in the world in the position. In the Catalan team, he received the nickname by which he became known in Spanish football: “Dani Alves”.

The player was a constant presence in the Brazilian national team. He played in 3 World Cups (2010, 2014 and 2022). He was champion of the Copa America (2007 and 2009), the Confederations Cup (2009 and 2013) and gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Currently, Daniel Alves was at Pumas, in Mexico, after quick spells at São Paulo Futebol Clube and Barcelona itself, which returned for the 2021/2022 season after spells at Juventus (Italy) and Paris Saint-Germain (France).

Alves played in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the Brazilian national football team in December. Upon entering the field for the match in which the Brazilian team lost 1-0 to the Cameroon team, in a match valid for the last round of group G, he became the oldest player to play in a Cup for the national team.