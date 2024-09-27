The suspension of the 12-year prison sentence is conditional on participation in the program; the defendant apologized in a letter

THE Real Madrid reported this Thursday (September 26, 2024) that a fan (unidentified) was sentenced to 12 months in prison for racist attacks on Vinicius Junior. The suspension of the sentence is conditional on the participation of the defendant, who apologized in a letter to the attacker, in a program of equal treatment and non-discrimination.

According to Real Madrid, this is the third criminal conviction in recent months related to racist insults received by the club’s players. The episode took place at the Son Moix stadium, in Palma (Spain), against Mallorca, on February 5, 2023. Here is the complete of the note (PDF – 896 kB).

The fan was found guilty of 2 crimes against moral integrity, aggravated by having acted with racist motivations against Vini Jr. and against Samu Chukwueze, who at the time played for Villarreal and was attacked with racist insults two weeks after the case with the Brazilian .

In addition to the arrest, the Instructional Court 3 of Palma de Mallorca banned the fan from attending football stadiums where matches of the National Professional Football League and the Royal Spanish Football Federation are held for 3 years.

An underage person who insulted Aurélin Tchouameni, a black Real Madrid player, at Son Moix, during a match on April 13, 2024, was also punished. She apologized, but she will have to carry out socio-educational activities proposed by the Public Ministry.

He was prohibited from accessing stadiums where official competitions are held for a period of 1 year and will have to pay fines imposed by the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport.