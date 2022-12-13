Covid-19 continues to be a global health threat: from the confirmation of the first cases to October 2022, 580 million infections have been reported worldwide and more than 6.4 million deaths. The pandemic has collapsed health systems, but it has also concentrated a large part of Official Development Assistance (ODA) that is allocated to health issues, reversing the advances made in other diseases such as tuberculosis or in childhood vaccination. In the case of Spanish cooperation, the funds in the health item increased by 260% in 2021 compared to the previous year, to reach the highest figure ever provided in this chapter: more than 526 million euros. But 59% of that amount went to the fight against covid-19.

Around the world, the pattern was similar. The countries of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) of the OECD allocated 170,000 million euros to development last year, which represents an increase of 10.3% compared to 2020. However, of that amount, 10.5 % went to actions related to the pandemic. A concentration of resources that reveals that other health struggles have been relegated to the background, according to the annual report by Medicosmundi and Médicos del Mundo presented last Monday in Madrid and entitled Health in development cooperation and humanitarian action 2022. The authors highlight that by 2023 it is expected to increase by 1,000 million people with access to essential health services, but only 27% of that figure will be reached.

“Not only have the advances we were making been paralyzed, although they were not enough, they were progress. Also, setbacks are taking place. For example, the number of unvaccinated minors in 2020 was 25 million, a figure that we had not seen since 2009. And for the first time since 2005, deaths from tuberculosis have increased”, has developed Carlos Mediano, member of the Executive Council of Medicusmundi, in the presentation of the study.

In the last 20 years, the report confirms, there have been many improvements, but even so, “the little progress in some of the health indicators remains unacceptable.” Maternal mortality has decreased by 37%, but 810 women continue to die every day due to complications during pregnancy and childbirth. And despite improving every year, the under-five mortality rate in the world is 37 deaths per 1,000 live births, 13,700 per day.

Some indicators are even getting worse, such as the noncommunicable diseases, which kill 41 million people each year, three quarters of global deaths. In addition, the document outlines, covid-19 has triggered mental health problems. In 2021, more than 13% of adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 have suffered from a mental disorder, which is equivalent to 116 million young people affected. The fight against malaria has also suffered: in 2020 there were 241 million cases and 627,000 deaths worldwide, representing an increase in one year of 6.1% and 12.3% respectively.

“We are moving further and further away from meeting the goals set for the third of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) [el que habla de garantizar una vida sana y promover el bienestar de todos a todas las edades]”, Mediano lamented. “The pandemic, the economic recession and the energy crisis caused by the Ukrainian crisis are jeopardizing the achievement of the SDGs,” added Daniel López, associate professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health (EASP) and former director of Health Action at Crisis Situations of the World Health Organization (WHO), in the presentation.

The needs increase; funding too, but not enough

In 2021, Spanish ODA was 3,123 million euros, 15% more than the previous year, and increases the budgetary effort for development to 0.25% of gross national income (GNI). Despite the increase, the percentage is far from the 0.5% committed for the end of the legislature, the 0.33% average for all DAC donors, the 0.49% average for EU countries and of the commitment of 0.7% acquired more than 50 years ago within the United Nations, criticize the authors.

The health sector was largely responsible for this increase: it received 16.8% of the total aid, a percentage that more than doubles that of the previous year (7.5%) and which represents almost 527,000 million euros, the highest figure allocated by Spanish cooperation to health in its history. Although, an important part of this growth is due to covid-19, to which 59% of these funds were allocated.

If we talk about humanitarian action, Spain also increased its budget in this item: 11 million euros more than in 2020, to reach 107 million. This amount represents 3.5% of total ODA, once again very far from the average for DAC countries (10.5%). An effort that, moreover, the organizations responsible for the study consider insufficient given the magnitude of the challenges in this regard.

The report details that 235 million people needed humanitarian aid and protection in 2021; that is, 1 in every 33 people who inhabit the planet. While the needs increase, the financing hardly does, denounces the document. The humanitarian appeal of the United Nations for 2021, which amounted to almost 38,000 million dollars, has only been financed by 29,000 million, 53%.

Not only have diseases been neglected

“The SDGs work, in the end, like small patches. So small that by allocating funds to covid-19, funds have been restricted to other international appeals. Before, 60% of what was requested was achieved, now 53%, and next year it will be between 40 and 50%”, explained José Félix Hoyo, vice president of Médicos del Mundo. The world works, he has continued, not as “a greased global mechanism”, but as “a mechanism that is patching up”.

From his point of view, there is no agreed global intention to solve humanity’s problems. “The increase in food insecurity, conflicts, violence and natural disasters around the world demand from the international community a proportional response to the enormous humanitarian needs that they generate and that put the lives of millions of people at risk”, has stated.

“If anyone asks me What is the health problem that I have seen every year”, Mediano denounced in the presentation, “it is not a disease, it is inequity, unfair and avoidable inequality”. Which, according to him, has confirmed that “we are very far from betting on global health.” López has agreed with Mediano and Hoyo: “Countries still do not really believe in joint management of global health problems, repeating the same mistakes that were made with the pandemic.” And he has assured: “It is necessary to strengthen health systems. Global health security is a global public good that requires multilateral collaboration.

