Follow live the breaking news of all the events celebrated for the day of the Spanish Constitution, today, December 6, Francina Armengol’s speech in the Congress of Deputies and the raising of the flag.

10:43 Problems accessing Congress before the event The delegation of journalists finally manages to enter the vicinity of Congress, along Zorrilla Street and Paseo del Prado. The furthest point from press access, located in Cedaceros. Juan Casillas Bayo reports.

10:42 Military parade to commemorate 46 years of the Magna Carta Image: EFE.

10:41 Agents at each access point systematically send journalists to the next. From Cedaceros to Madrazos, from Madrazos to Jovellanos and now to the Paseo del Prado. Follow the ‘escape room’ to enter Congress. One of the press officers of the Lower House brings together all those affected to try to access from Paseo del Prado. Juan Casillas Bayo reports.

10:38 This was the solemn raising of the flag

10:36 A police cordon prevents journalists from accessing Congress. About twenty professionals are waiting. They are not allowed access until the flag raising is finished. At no time had Congress reported that there was a time limit for accessing the building. The press services are talking to the police to be allowed access, but the agents insist that “for security reasons” the professionals who work every day in Congress cannot access until the flag-raising is over. Juan Casillas Bayo reports.

10:35 The anthem plays at the moment when Francina Armengol and Pedro Rollán arrive at the first act of the Spanish Constitution

10:34 The solemn raising of the flag is carried out for the Day of the Spanish Constitution 2024 The flag raised on this occasion has dimensions of 4.5×3 meters and the mast on which it is raised measures 12 meters and has been provided by the Defense General Staff.

10:31 The president of the Congress and the president of the Senate are received by the Chief of the Defense Staff (JEMAD), Admiral General Teodoro Esteban López Calderón, with whom they go to the podium located on Carrera de San Jerónimo to receive the honors of ordinance and thus be able to begin with the solemn raising of the flag.

10:28 The anthem of Spain plays upon the arrival of the president of the Lower House, Francina Armengol

10:27 This 46th anniversary commemorates the last reform on the rights of people with disabilities

10:24 Everything ready for the raising of the flag in the Carrera de San Jerónimo The raising team, made up of a Navy non-commissioned officer and a flag bearer from the Headquarters of the three Armies and the Navy, the General Directorate of the Civil Guard and the National Police of the Congress of Deputies Police Station , will leave from the Floridablanca patio carrying the flag and will be raised.

10:14 The Popular Party values ​​freedom, equality and union on Constitution Day

10:06 The mothers of the Constitution claim its validity and teach a lesson in consensus The passage of years is perhaps the best tool to look back and measure, for better or worse, the echo of past actions in present and future generations. Without a doubt, many women, deputies and senators today in the Cortes Generales, have things to thank Teresa Revilla, María Izquierdo Rojo, Dolores Calvet, Belén Landáburu and Carlota Bustelo. This Thursday, the five of them were, in a heartfelt tribute held in the Constitutional Chamber of the Congress of Deputies, the voice and representation of twenty-seven parliamentarians who did their bit, between 1977 and 1979, in the preparation of the Constitution and the holding of the first constitutional elections. Read the complete news from Juan Casillas Bayo at this link.

10:01 As in previous years, Spanish Constitution Day is celebrated with different events in the Cortes starting at 10:30 this morning on October 6 with the raising of the flag. The institutional event that will take place starting at 12:00 in the Palace of the Congress of Deputies and in which the president of the Lower House, Francina Armengol, will participate, accompanied by the president of the Senate, Pedro Rollán, the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the representatives of the high institutions of the State.

09:58 Pedro Sánchez remembers Valencia on this Constitution Day