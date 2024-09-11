The Congress of Deputies of Spain adopted a proposal on Tuesday calling on the Government of Pedro Sánchez to recognize the victory of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia against President Nicolás Maduro in the elections of July 28 in Venezuela.

The proposal was adopted by 177 deputies against 164, and is symbolic, because it does not oblige Pedro Sánchez’s Executive, which, in line with the European position, has so far demanded that the electoral records of the elections be made public, in which the opposition denounces fraud but without recognising González Urrutia, who has been exiled in Spain since the weekend.

Venezuelan opposition politician Antonio Ledezma (right) celebrates with his wife Mitzy Capriles after Spanish deputies voted in favor of the Spanish state’s recognition of Edmundo González Urrutia. Photo:AFP Share

After the proposal was approved, right-wing deputies burst into applause in the chamber, where Venezuelan opposition figures were in the guest box, such as Antonio Ledezma, former mayor of Caracas, who expressed his gratitude for the measure taken by Congress, placing his hand over his heart.

Presented by the main opposition party, the conservative Popular Party, The motion calls for “recognizing Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate winner of the presidential elections” and “therefore, as elected and legitimate president of Venezuela.”

The statement also calls on Sánchez’s government to “lead the recognition of Edmundo González in European institutions and international bodies, with the aim of ensuring that he takes office as the new president of Venezuela on January 10, 2025.”

The initiative also calls for, among other things, promoting the “reinstatement” of sanctions against the leaders of the Venezuelan regime or supporting the appearance of the Carter Center to detail its conclusions on the elections in Venezuela.

File photo taken on July 24, 2024 of former Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez. (File Photo) Photo:EFE Share

Although the proposal has no practical or legal effects, it does have effects in terms of reflecting the position of the Chamber, especially on issues that mark the political debate, as is the case of Venezuela.

Why does Pedro Sánchez not recognize Edmundo González as the president-elect of Venezuela?

Sánchez, absent from the debate because he is ending an official trip to China on Wednesday, explained that Spain will not recognize Edmundo González as president-elect for now, but that if it works together with the EU to achieve mediation in the Venezuelan political crisis.

“The Spanish government has been clear since the elections. We have asked for the minutes to be published, we have not recognised Nicolás Maduro’s victory,” he explained.

Sánchez also defended this Wednesday that granting asylum to the Venezuelan opposition leader is a “gesture of humanity.”

“Asylum is nothing more than a gesture of humanity, a humanitarian civil commitment of Spanish society and by extension of its government to people who are unfortunately suffering persecution and repression,” he said at a press conference in Shanghai.

The Congressional proposal to recognize Gonzalez began to be debated on Tuesday afternoon, when hundreds of supporters of the Venezuelan opposition demonstrated at the doors of Congress, chanting slogans against President Maduro and in favor of María Corina Machado, the opposition leader, who delegated her candidacy to Edmundo González after being disqualified by the authorities.

Several people take part in a rally held in the Plaza de las Cortes in Madrid to demand the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia in the elections of 28 July. Photo:EFE Share

During the debate, PP MP Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo said that the initiative serves “to boost the transition” and asked Sánchez to “work so that on January 10 Edmundo González Urrutia is sworn in and the one who leaves for exile is Nicolás Maduro.”

For her part, the socialist deputy Cristina Narbona recalled, on behalf of the Government, the precedent of Juan Guaidó, “whom we recognized, and it was of no use.”

On Sunday, González Urrutia arrived in Madrid on a flight chartered by the Spanish government to receive political asylum.

Spain is one of the countries with the most asylum applications from Venezuelans, who occupy the first place followed by Colombians and Peruvians.

González thus joins the more than 240 Venezuelan citizens who arrived in Spain every day during the first half of 2024, to reach a current figure of approximately 390,000 people – a third of them settled in Madrid -, according to various official Spanish statistics from the Eurostat statistical office.

In a letter to Venezuelans on Monday, the 75-year-old former diplomat said he had made the decision to leave “thinking about Venezuela.” “Our destiny as a country cannot, should not be, one of a conflict of pain and suffering,” he said.