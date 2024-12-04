The executives of some of the large Spanish companies with a presence abroad, or in their case in the process of internationalization, have shared their experiences at the Next Spain meeting, which was held at the headquarters of Vocentounder the motto ‘Global Market’. The first sword of Renfe, Ferrovial and Telefónica Spain They participated in the forum which was also attended by the president of Vocento, Ignacio Ybarra. The meeting was marked by the strategies that each of these corporations – a public railway operator, a construction company and a telecommunications operator – have deployed to establish themselves in the foreign business, one of the keys that explain the good moment they are going through. many of these corporations.

In the case of Renfe, Raül Blanco, president of the public entity, explained the keys to the external path that the company is taking in the presentation titled ‘The future of rail transport in a connected world’. During his speech he highlighted the challenges that the firm must face “in a liberalized market with increasingly intense competition.”

In recent years, Renfe has already managed to connect approximately 70% of the Spanish population with high-speed trains. Besides, Raul Blanco He anticipated that it will reach 90%. “With more than 4,000 kilometers of high speed, we are already the second country in the world, behind China, in this sense,” he stressed. The executive also mentioned its presence in Saudi Arabia, Mexico or the United States and did so with a surprising example: “Renfe’s main high-speed corridor is not Barcelona-Madrid, but Medina-Mecca.” “Just two weeks ago we were there celebrating the milestone of the 20 millionth passenger in three years of operation,” he indicated. He concluded that “the objective of consolidating Renfe as a large global transport operator and a strategic consultant at the service of large projects around the world is now a reality.”

For its part, Ignacio MadridejosCEO of Ferrovial, made what was his first public intervention after the company’s latest changes in the international market with its recent jump to the US Nasdaq stock index, where it began its journey last May. The executive recalled “that there are many Spanish companies doing very important things around the world.” And he recalled his presence in countries such as the United States, Poland, India or Peru. “In the case of Ferrovial we are an infrastructure company and what we do is provide solutions to problems that communities have,” he indicated.









And they do it from the experience acquired which, Madridejos pointed out, allows “to provide very complex technical solutions that allow us to create value and differentiate ourselves from our competitors.” He also made reference to aspects such as the integration of Artificial Intelligence or sustainability in each and every one of his projects. He did so with an illustrative example: “The first CO2 emissions reduction plan that was approved in Spain by the general meeting of a company was ours.”

For its part, Sergio OsleCEO of Telefónica Spain, pointed out that the corporation, which celebrates its centenary in 2024, has gone from being a company dedicated to copper networks to transport voice to becoming a multinational company dedicated to digital platforms and infrastructures. “This has made our daily life a great challenge, and at the same time very interesting,” said Oslé, who recalled that, in addition to being a leading telecommunications company, they now have a great presence in other unexpected sectors: since the creation of audiovisual content -with Movistar Plus-, to alarms for homes and companies or premium vacuum cleaners and hair dryers.

The Telefónica Spain executive mentioned this plurality as the key to its success: “We have managed to maintain relevance during these 100 years because we have always maintained the spirit of innovation,” he stated. Artificial Intelligence or the great change that 5G technology represents are other fundamental legs of this innovative spirit. And it applies both within our borders and beyond them: “We have to get our act together so as not to lose prominence at a global level,” he concluded.

The academic vision

He also participated in the event Paloma Bilbaoassociate professor of the Department of Business Management at Icade-Universidad Pontificia Comillas, who made those present laugh when they remembered the high number of psychopathies present in management positions.

In a more serious tone, the expert emphasized that there are two major trends today when it comes to facing the global market: «Resilience, to transform in a proactive way and, on the other hand, a kind of return to basics: The user or client of the company increasingly needs to feel like a person, to feel that they are not only receiving a good product, but also something that makes them feel good.