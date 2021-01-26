While many companies are simply trying to survive an environment of falling revenue, other firms and funds even allow themselves to make pandemic purchases by taking advantage of falling valuations. This is the case of the takeover bid launched this Tuesday by the Australian fund IFM for 22.69% of Naturgy. But also other operations, such as the one carried out in June by the American investment funds KKR and Providence and the English company Cinven, now owners of the operator MásMóvil.

In 2020, the largest operation carried out by a Spanish digital company took place. The Swedish fund EQT took control of the Idealista real estate portal in September, without caring about the complex moment in the housing sector. In the same area, the French fund Orion European Real Estate has been increasing its position to become the first shareholder of one of the large Spanish real estate companies, Neinor Homes. And another company from the neighboring country, Vivendi, has acquired 9.9% of the capital of Grupo Prisa, editor of this newspaper.

For Ignacio de la Torre, chief economist of the Arcano investment bank, the action of the central banks has caused a certain displacement of investment: “The monetary policy deployed by the central banks – even more aggressive than during the Second World War – depresses the profitability of fixed income, which makes savings move towards other assets that give a little more profitability, such as equities. In this case, companies with stable cash flows that can pay dividends are attractive, and they are the ones that attract the interest of the funds, hence the corporate operations ”.

The most important transactions of the year have had a national accent as they occurred in the banking sector, where transnational purchases face regulatory barriers and complexities due to the absence of a true Banking Union. But in recent years, foreign firms have entered large Spanish companies in other sectors, such as the Italian Atlantia in the highway concessionaire Abertis, which it now controls together with the Spanish ACS. Also from the purchase of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles by the Swiss company SIX, after the offer launched in November 2019. Or the agreement closed by the investment fund Carlyle to acquire an important package in the oil company Cepsa, although this had already passed into the hands of a sovereign wealth fund in Abu Dhabi.

The US venture capital giant Advent has made a strong breakthrough in the dental clinic sector: first it acquired Vitaldent, and in December it took advantage of the bankruptcy of one of its rivals, Dentix, to buy 80 of its clinics, an example that the crisis does not hit everyone in the same way.

If some funds choose to enter flagship companies, others choose firms that serve as a gateway to the market. The Italian oil company Eni closed this Monday the purchase of the Cantabrian marketer Aldro for 200 million. In return, it receives a portfolio of 250,000 clients in Spain and Portugal.

Going back a few months means increasing the catalog of available examples. And some names are repeated. The American fund KKR, the same one that bought MásMóvil, also increased its stake in Telepizza to 84% of the capital in the summer of 2019. The Permira fund, based in London, acquired the European University of Madrid in 2018, and the Swedish EQT, which a few months ago gained notoriety for the purchase of Idealista, did the same with Parques Reunidos in 2019 together with Corporación Financiera Alba and Thousands Capital.

Unlike the greater freedom with which the market moved in the past, now the antiopa shields deployed by European governments to protect strategic companies from bargain hunters – abundant with the pandemic affecting profitable companies in a normal scenario – add a notch of difficulty with purchases from abroad.