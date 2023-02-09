RA Thursday, February 9, 2023, 10:22



Spanish companies invested more than 1,533 million in social actions in 2021, 3% more than the previous year, according to the ‘IX edition of the Report on the Social Impact of Companies’ presented this Wednesday, February 8 by Fundación SERES and Deloitte in Madrid.

The study analyzes the social objectives of companies and measures the impact of their activity through a structured analysis model based on five capitals: person, organizational, relational, economic and social communication. A total of 79 companies representing different industries have participated in preparing the document, including 68 companies from the SERES Foundation and 11 companies and associations from the CEOE.

Thus, the investment of 1,533.5 million euros in social projects in 2021 has enabled 29,104 actions to be carried out, which is 17% more than in 2020. In addition, employees involved in social actions account for 17% of the total aggregate workforce (243,888 people) of the participating companies, with a growth of 5 points compared to the previous edition.

Companies as agents of change



“The market and regulators recognize companies as key agents of change, and there is no doubt that investors expect, along with financial profitability, social profitability,” said Concha Iglesias, lead partner of the Climate Change and Sustainability practice at Deloitte Spain and responsible for the report.

Thus, during 2021, the participating companies have developed some 4,200 more social projects than in 2020, increasing the average number of projects per company to 368. 55% of these are aimed at promoting health and well-being and promoting quality education as levers to improve society’s living standards.

Regarding the commitment of organizations to generate social impact, it has meant an average investment per company of 22.8 million. In addition, 8 out of 10 organizations have invested in projects whose social impact materializes in Spain in 2021.

The promotion of adequate living standards and the improvement of social well-being have been the objectives in which the most investment has been made, with 30% of the investment, followed by projects related to health and well-being with 14% and the promotion of inclusion, equality and social participation to reduce the differences between regions, with 13%.

“In the pandemic, social investment and its social actions increased; This increase has not been reduced after the pandemic, it has been consolidated and continues to grow, this demand is here to stay and it will grow more and more”, highlighted the president of Fundación SERES, Fernando Ruiz.

As regards the number of employees involved in the companies’ social projects, it has risen to 243,888, which represents 17% of the total workforce. Additionally, 12% of the organizations have more than 70% of employees involved in projects.

The staff, voluntary



On the other hand, 86.3 million people have benefited from social initiatives, mainly society in general, representing 55%; in addition to people at risk of social exclusion (18%), the sick (10%) and young people and/or students (6%), among others. In addition, almost 9 out of 10 companies analyzed offer corporate volunteer programs internally, with 11% of their workforce involved and a total dedication of 874,445 hours.

In the case of SERES companies, the report details that 96% align the sustainability strategy with the business and 77% have a Sustainability commission. Among the measures to respond to the expectations of interest groups, it stands out that 74% of organizations have a social contribution plan, more than 90% involve their suppliers in social actions and 62% have adapted their products and services for clients at risk of social exclusion.

“At Fundación SERES we believe that change must happen because companies and their leaders prioritize that ESG factors are the best tool for risk management and optimization of long-term opportunities. And, for this, they must have a real presence within the organization’s structure, strategy and systems”, stated the director of the SERES Foundation, Ana Sainz.

«Only a holistic, coherent and transversal approach guarantees that they are incorporated into the company culture at all levels. For this reason, measuring the positive impact of companies is crucial, as is having methodologies that can measure progress in the improvement of social factors,” he added.

The report also confirms that almost all companies include people with disabilities in their workforce, involve their employees in social action initiatives and promote mutual respect through diversity and equality training.

Decent work, an aspect to improve



However, although the companies consider that the best managed social issues are those related to the health and safety of their employees and training, they also agree that there is a path for improvement in other areas of promoting decent work and non-discrimination.

The construction of a network of collaborations with other agents is key to being able to carry out the projects and attract more investment. In 2021, for every euro of their own investment, companies have captured an additional 11% investment through collaborations with other entities.

The authors of the study also agree that, in order to contribute to generating a culture of social responsibility, it is key to give visibility to the work carried out by companies in the field of ESG. In this sense, all the participating SERES companies affirm that they have developed actions related to raising awareness and dissemination of topics in the social field of sustainability, highlighting education (75%), employment and labor integration (74%) and health and well-being (72%).

In addition, 98% of the participating organizations prepare an annual report on non-financial information and 89% acknowledge that they evaluate and communicate the impact of their contribution to the different interest groups.