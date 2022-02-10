“It is up to me to ask for patience,” says Antonio Basagoiti (Madrid, 1969) from his position as president of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Mexico. Bank executive, he moved from Bilbao to the capital of the North American country eight years ago. He represents the voice of Spanish businessmen in a territory that he considers “resistant” to adversity and with which they have a close economic and commercial relationship that “works both ways.” It is not the first time that he has heard President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attack, as he has done these last two days, against the energy companies, construction companies or banks of our country installed there. But Basagoiti asks for patience: “The Spanish company is stronger than the political situation and the relationship between the businessmen of the two countries, deeper than political tactics.”

– President Obrador has called for a “pause” in the treatment between Mexico and Spain and accused the political leaders and the Spanish companies installed there from the year 2000 until before the start of his presidency of organizing an “economic conspiracy” that has allowed “plunder” Mexico. What do you think?

– The truth is that it is not a new speech. It goes ‘in crescendo’, but it is not new. Since this Government arrived there has been some reference to Spanish investment or to historical issues in which, as companies, we do not get involved. What has happened now goes in that direction and we are not going to enter into a confrontation.

– Do you think that Obrador’s position can make a dent in the local market?

– There are almost a million people working in Spanish companies between direct and indirect jobs. These firms have invested 72,000 million in Mexico since 2000. And Mexico has invested almost 30,000 million in Spain. With that, everything is said: it is a beneficial relationship for the two countries and there is an increasing interest of Mexican businessmen in investing in Spain.

– The president is going through a complicated stage due to the scandal that affects his son José Ramón López Beltrán for his life of luxury and the possible conflict of interest after having lived in Houston in a house that belongs to a government contractor. Does he believe that the Spanish “looting” speech is a way of trying to divert attention?

– I don’t know, but every time there is an internal problem or with the neighbors to the north, we businessmen know that we can have a goal.

– In relation precisely to the northern neighbor, the United States, the White House climate envoy, John Kerry, was in Mexico on Wednesday to promote renewable energies with this country and press for the electrical reform proposed by López Obrador, which prioritizes the state company over the private ones. Can all this influence the president’s criticism of Spanish energy companies that operate in his country?

– I insist that there are speeches that always coincide with local political events. What I can assure you is that Spanish companies are recognized internationally as irreproachable, ethical companies and we defend their good work. Companies that have been audited around the world and that, moreover, are the ones that have best maintained themselves during the Obrador government and the pandemic should not be disqualified. In the time that this Executive has been in office, Spanish investment has been more resistant than that of other countries. After the United States, we are the second investor in Mexico.

Urdaneta, the discoverer



– Has the president’s decision to “take time” in bilateral relations caused anxiety among the members of the Chamber of Commerce?

– It’s up to me to ask for patience. The Spanish company in Mexico is stronger than the situation and the personal ties and the professional relationship between the two countries, deeper than political tactics. Just look at the history of the Chamber of Commerce: it has survived wars, pandemics, and even a forty-year break in relations. During those four decades of non-democracy in Spain, there were no relations between our country and Mexico, but contact was maintained through the Chamber. On the other hand, the trade balance between the two countries is very balanced.

– And how does the Basque business community, one of the most outstanding in that market, experience it?

– Basque companies are very responsible. They are in many sectors, energy, education, industry… Many industrialists continue to live with important technological developments or in machine tools. It is a country that gives many opportunities to Basque companies due to its profile. The closeness of the United States helps.

– Do you feel protected by the Spanish Government?

– We feel very close to the Spanish Government and he to us. The situation is not easy. I really appreciate his work.

– Perhaps one of the most annoying issues among professionals has been the forms of Obrador’s speech?

– That’s where it goes. In part, it’s the style.

– Have you dealt with him?

– No. A question that seems curious to me: López Obrador remembers some historical things, but not Andrés de Urdaneta, a Basque who opened the first trade route between Mexico and the Philippines. But, in short, I flee from the political debate. It is not our function.